Fab 5: New Year’s shine





Rebecca Tay presents five shimmering styles perfect for New Years Eve. PNG The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page. Content of the article Whether you are sheltered at home on New Years Eve or are lucky enough to be outside, ringing in a New Year is always a chance to put on something that allows you to shine and shine. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Indeed, even if it is only a discreet dinner or an evening on the sofa, we encourage you to take the opportunity to slip into something with a little sparkle. After all, we've now officially survived two COVID holiday seasons, which is cause for celebration. So pop the bubbly, take a little spin, and get ready to watch the ball drop: Rebecca Tay presents five shimmering styles perfect for New Years Eve. SILVER FISH What wardrobe doesn't need a silver sequin mini dress? Sure, glitter isn't good for the environment, probably terrible, in fact, but be careful not to overexert yourself and you won't drop a single one of those little plastic discs. Plus, this dress is a piece you'll take out time and time again: for weddings, for dinner parties, for dates and for drinks. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Zara, zara.com | $ 99.90 slip in Slip-on dresses aren't going anywhere, and this Only midi style by Wilfred makes it easy to see why. Made from a super light, comfortable and body-hugging Japanese satin, it screams party when paired with heeled sandals and an evening bag, but wear it with boots and a chunky cardigan grandpa, and it's chic and comfy for a stylish night out ringing in the new year. See? Versatile. Aritzia, aritzia.com | $ 118 GOLDILOCKS If you're a fan of Issey Miyake's Pleats Please, you'll love this pleated tank dress from Marseille label Azur, which features a similar crumpled effect. Made from 100% organic, fair trade, and cruelty-free satin silk from India, the brand uses natural and botanical St. Johns Wort dyes, in this case giving the pleats a warm, golden shimmer. Stylish yet comfortable, wear it with sneakers to start the day, then slip on slides or sandals to get ready to count down. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Neighbor, shopvoisin.com | $ 690 JUMPSUIT FOR JOY Did you miss the Château? Even if you didn't frequent the store regularly, you knew it was still a trustworthy place to find a great last minute party look. The good news is that the 60-year-old Montreal company is back online for now, and then in select Suzy Shier branches next year. We love this metallic jumpsuit, featuring elegant spaghetti straps and pleats throughout, with gathers across the bust, a bolder detail that certainly wouldn't be out of place on a NYE dance floor. The castle, lechateau.com | $ 129 BUDGETARY PURCHASE If you still haven't got anything planned for tomorrow night, at least consider getting a cute little sequined t-shirt dress. Wear it with sheer black ankle boots and tights for a casual and hassle-free look, or accessorize it with trendy heels, shiny jewelry and a bold lip and see where you end up when the clock strikes 12. Fresh joe, joefresh.com | $ 39

