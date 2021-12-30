Best Dressed Indians in 2021 Who Served Serious Looks This Year

Fashion is nothing more than the sum of the people who wear it. From airport looks to Instagram reels, we searched for the most stylish men and women in India who blew us away with their sartorial choices in 2021.

By exploring the left and right of the internet, browsing several airport looks, and seeking approval from stylists, we concluded that these men and women are assuming the elite role of fashion for 2021. Scroll Down down to see if your favorite celebrities and fashion icons made the cut.

Best Dressed Indians in Bollywood:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: The original icon, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, may have moved to another country, but his style continues to be exciting and endearing. Hobbnobbing with the swish London ensemble, Sonam’s 2021 style was all about oversized silhouettes and skirt suits. A memo that we are taking with us in 2022.

Ranveer Singh: Bold, eclectic and always unconventional – Ranveer Singh’s style is unmatched. Add to that her charisma and grooming, her looks perfectly match her unique personality. From his ode to Gucci’s Alessandro Michele to eye-catching suits, you can be assured that a sighting of Ranveer Singh is never boring.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Kudos to the generation of Bollywood actors who are changing the narrative of men’s clothing. Ayushmann Khurrana’s style is full of color and character. With an enviable sneaker collection, Khurrana quickly alternates between graphic tees and pointy suits with prints and patterns.

Janhavi Kapoor: The GenZ stands for our most stylish list is the one that looks as chic in simple cotton suits as it does in bodycon dresses. Her favorite accessory might be a unicorn sip of water, but Janhvi Kapoor knows how to craft ornate Indian clothing for special occasions.

Sidharth malhotra If there’s anyone who can make a classic combination of a white shirt, black jeans and a blazer, it’s Sidharth Malhotra.

Alaya F: The epitome of cool-girl fashion, Alaya F possesses a great ability to do everything from deconstructed dresses to bikinis, effortlessly. While we love her makeup tutorials and fitness updates, it’s the relaxed at-home style that we always bookmark.

Karan Johar: Bollywood grandfather Karan Johar knows what’s going on with fashion and he’s not afraid to embrace it. Oversized tracksuits, limited edition sneakers and it-bags are all part of her luxury wardrobe.

Sonakshi Sinha: Indian beauty par excellence, Sonakshi Sinha has undergone a remarkable evolution of style. Her signature look involves sleek hair, power combinations, soft colors, and a minimalist style that always packs a punch.

Deepika Padukone: Everyone salutes Queen D when it comes to serving up airport looks. Blue jeans and white shirts never look so good as when treated chic by DP.

The best dressed in fashion:

Narresh Kukreja: Like half of the resort label, Shivan and Narresh, the Delhi-based designer knows how to make every outfit vacation-worthy. Tonal outfits on men are a great look, we found out courtesy of her Instagram.

Tania Shroff: Tania Shroff’s cool-girl style is hard to miss as beau, Ahan Shetty. Fashion stylist Tania Shroff is our go-to girl for vacation wardrobe inspiration and discovering cool new brands from New York and Paris.

Masaba Gupta: The queen of prints is also the queen of transformation. Hair pulled back, corsets and sultry makeup to bold, bohemian OTTs – Masaba Gupta knows how to serve up a look or two.

Palak Shah: If there is one sari-preneur who has changed the course of the nine meters, it is Benaras Ekaya’s Palak Shah. If you’re looking for a modern reinterpretation of how to tie a saree, Shah’s Instagram is full of stunning styles.

Sunaina Khera: Who needs a wedding or influencer campaign when you can model your own clothes. For example, designer Sunaina Khera as she makes Instagram coils in her glamorous satin sarees and beaded lehengas. Her sexy saree blouses are just the kind of cocktail outfit we need.

Pernia Qureshi: Pernia Qureshi possesses the supernatural ability to make any outfit appear luxurious. It’s her ability to organize, edit and choose clothes that makes every look, from an organic cotton dress from her label Gur Organics to ornate fusion Indian outfits, so well.

The best dressed Indians in music, sport and culture:

Diljit Dosanjh: The man has millions of beating hearts and half of them are for his quirky sense of style. He can sing, play, and wear a faux fur jacket, neon sweatshirt, and the latest Yeezy sneakers as his nobodies affair.

Natasha Poonawalla: We want Natasha Poonawalla’s wardrobe statistic. Present at every renowned international fashion week, rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in fashion and wearing Philip Treacy hats like it’s no big deal. Natasha Poonawalla is a style chameleon and a genius like no other.

KL Rahul: If there’s one Indian cricketer who has his style like no other, it’s KL Rahul. From chic suits to trendy t-shirts, he dons it all, with a special mention for his collection of watches with names like Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Patek Philippe.

Shalini Stages: Art curator Shalini Passi possesses the same ability to create an outfit beautifully as she does with an art exhibit. With glamorous evening outfits and impeccably put together winter looks, she deserves more time in the spotlight as she is always dressed like new.

Badshah: Punjabi rappers are making their presence felt not only in the music industry, but also in fashion. Trends that are followed by many, one of which is Badshah (or Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) with her elegant tracksuits and her outfits in bright colors and large collars.

Sawai Padmanabh Singh: Members of the royal family have an incomparable style memo, for example the son of Princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur, popularly known as the pacho. Bandhgalas, polo pants and Ralph Lauren jacket, this young polo player certainly knows how to impose a dapper look.

Header Image: Courtesy of Ranveer Singh and Natasha Poonawalla Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy of Ranveer Singh Instagram. All other images: Courtesy of personal Instagram accounts.