Here are the fashion and footwear companies that went public in 2021

The IPO market flourished in 2021. In many cases, shoe and apparel companies led the charge.

In August alone, shoe brands Allbirds and On filed an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The next month, At the price of its initial public offering above its target range to raise $ 746.4 million, selling 31.1 million shares for $ 24 each.

Additionally, Authentic Brands Group, which owns numerous fashion and entertainment brands, filed for an IPO in July, though it delayed plans to go public after receiving a new set of major investments in November.

Plus-size retailer Torrid, which also owns a shoe line, also filed for an IPO in July.

Overall, a favorable retail environment is boost those fashion and footwear IPOs at a critical time for many businesses. Overall, major shoe retailers and brands have posted superior sales and profit increases in recent quarters, underscoring the recovery across the industry. In many cases, record sales figures have spurred a renewed desire to invest in the retail industry.

Investors are looking for companies with high growth potential, said Matt Powell, senior sports industry advisor for The NPD Group Inc. The footwear industry is strong right now, so there is a lot of interest.

From Affirm to ThredUp, here are the most notable fashion and footwear IPOs of 2021:

Affirm

Affirm Holdings Inc., which offers installment loans to online shoppers, asked to raise $ 935 million on its list in January. The company, founded by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin in 2012, has sold 24.6 million Class A shares at $ 49 apiece. In April, Affirm acquired the Returnly returns platform after investing in the platform in 2019.

All birds

When that filed for an IPO in August, sustainable footwear brand Allbirds introduced an ambitious and eco-friendly new structure for the IPO that would help the company prioritize environmental and social goals. In its filing, Allbirds highlighted the growth in net revenue, from $ 126 million in 2018 to $ 219.3 million in 2020. However, the company also disclosed a net loss of $ 25.9 million in 2020.

Group of authentic brands

ABG, the company behind several high-profile brand and retail acquisitions, filed for an IPO in July. Led by Jamie Salter and Nick Woodhouse, the company has a portfolio of over 30 brands, including Nine West, Forever 21, Juicy Couture, Frye, Eddie Bauer, Tretorn, Bandolino, Sports Illustrated, Marilyn Monroe and Shaquille ONeal, who helped the company secures its new acquisition target: Reebok. However, ABG delayed its release after receiving a new set of major investments in November.

Dr Martens

The heritage shoemaker has made quite an appearance in recent years. Driven by a strong performance from its e-commerce platform and increases in sales in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as China, the company debuted on the London Stock Exchange in late January and raised $ 1.8 billion, or $ 1.3 billion. pound sterling.

At

In September, the running brand On valued its initial public offering above its target range to raise $ 746.4 million, selling 31.1 million shares for $ 24 each. In its filing, the Swiss running brand backed by Roger Federer described itself as one of the fastest growing athletic sports companies in the world, with net sales growing at a compound annual growth rate. by 85%.

Poshmark

Peer-to-peer buying platform Poshmark Inc. raised $ 277 million when it went public in January. In its SEC filing, the company noted that revenue in the first three quarters of 2020 increased 28% to $ 192.8 million. It also posted a profit of $ 20.9 million in the same period, compared to losses of $ 33.9 million the year before. Like ThredUp, Poshmark has benefited from an increase in resale due to a pandemic.

Rent the track

Rent the Runway, a fashion rental company founded in 2008, filed its case in July. The company raised $ 357 million when it went public in October, for a valuation of around $ 1.5 billion. Rent the Runways debuts on the stock exchange after the company canceled its unlimited subscription model in September and announced it would close units in New York, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to focus on its digital operations.

ThredUp

Shares of ThredUp Inc. opened 30% above the listing price on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in March. The Oakland, Calif.-Based resale platform sold 12 million shares and raised $ 168 million for a valuation of around $ 1.3 billion. In 2020, ThredUps revenue grew 14% year-on-year to $ 186 million. At the end of 2020, it had 1.2 million active buyers. ThredUp is currently fueling resale for major players like Walmart, Madewell, and Vera Bradley through its resale as a service technology.

Zegna

the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, an Italian luxury brand, officially debuted on the stock exchange under the symbol ZGN at the end of December. Zegna reported strong sales and profitability for the first half of 2021, with revenue up 50% year-on-year. The IPO is expected to allow Zegna to continue its global expansion and to continue to develop its manufacturing pipeline through acquisitions.

What else were watching:

Saks, the e-commerce branch of Saks Fifth Avenue, would have started preparations for filing an IPO. Luxury retailers’ e-commerce business is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $ 6 billion in the first half of 2022.

