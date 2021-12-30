Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residence Looks Include Beer Can Bra





Katy Perry isn’t just waking up in Vegas, she’s taking the stage there as well. And on the first evening of his Play residency At Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, the 27-year-old pop star showcased her playful signature style with a series of jaw-dropping outfits. In a headline-grabbing moment, the “Roar” singer literally showed off her cans in a metallic minidress covered in crushed beer containers that she used to pour herself a pint mid-performance. The buzzing grip of the tapered bra likely gave Perry fans some fashion flashbacks, as she sprayed whipped cream on another bra adorned with cans in her 2010 California Gurls music video. The “ET” singer launches a series of unusual looks during her residency in Las Vegas. Getty Images The tapered bra is “Never Really Over”: Katy Perry poured beer down her bustier on opening night at her Las Vegas residence. Getty Images for Katy Perry The singer’s candy-colored Perry Playland was filled with oversized sets and a series of extravagant looks to match. Perry opened the show with a mini dress mod by Zaldy. Getty Images for Katy Perry During Act I of Fashionable Extravagance, Katy kicked things off with a pink and white babydoll dress, adding to the retro vibe with white boots and ’60s makeup. Mushrooms Meet Fashion: Perry’s playful looks also included this mushroom hat and Zaldy’s red latex leggings. Getty Images for Katy Perry She later turned the heat on with a red latex look, walking through a sea of ​​poisonous mushrooms while wearing a cutout bodysuit, fringed leggings and a matching mushroom hat. Another look filled with bangs? The white minidress and turban she wore as she stepped out of a 16-foot-tall toilet next to an equally gigantic toilet paper tower. Could this be a Katy Perry show without some oversized sets? She came out of the bathroom wearing an outfit designed by Heather Picchiottino. Getty Images for Katy Perry She then cleaned up the bathroom-themed look, layering on a bubble-covered robe as she stepped into a large tub. Larger-than-life accessories also included a giant tub. Getty Images for Katy Perry The Smile singer ended the night on a glam note, sporting a sparkling sunset-hued cutout dress and gold opera gloves from her go-to designer, Johnny Wujek, before closing the show in a pink velvet gown with a embellished neckline. She brought a bit of sparkle to the scene with this slit dress up until then. Getty Images for Katy Perry Wujek has brought many whimsical moments from Perry’s wardrobe to life, most recently including his hand sanitizer and vaccine costumes. She ended the evening in a tight pink dress. Getty Images for Katy Perry One thing’s for sure: His Vegas show can last 95 minutes, but Perry’s adventurous style sense is “Never really over.”

