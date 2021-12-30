Emily In Paris Season Two Luxury Fashion Stars With Wedding Marketing Content

The promotional image of Emily in season 2 of Paris.

Photo Courtesy of Netflix



As more than 58 million fans eagerly awaited the return of Emilie in Paris, viewers also expected the exaggerated fashions associated with the three main female roles of the series; Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy and Camille Razat as Camille. The brands also took note of the power of the wardrobe expressed in Season 1 and partnered with the show in a variety of ways to make the show an authentic marketing vehicle for luxury items while on the move. others have explored the notion of purchasable content or “retailtainment,” an area that will increase from 2022. The show’s sleek and sometimes cliché fashions are essential to partnerships and to the success of branded products.

Behind the look of the show hides Marilyn Fitoussi, a costume designer hired by wardrobe consultant Patricia Field from Sex and the city fame with the full confidence of series creator and producer Darren Star. Fitoussi approaches the three distinct characters through the prism of “women who think too much taste can be boring.”

The costume designer defines each character differently, but they all have a common taste for luxury clothing. Emily has grown smarter since arriving in Paris while still retaining her unique sense of style. “She knows the French rules of fashion, but she doesn’t want to lose her personality and turn into a French clone, dressing like most women in Paris, jeans, navy blazer, white t-shirt and sneakers. Mindy is powerful, smart and sexy and isn’t afraid to use colorful pieces and be overdressed on certain occasions. That’s why she never criticizes Emily, ”says Fitoussi, adding that Camille is a It Girl Parisienne. ”The character of Camille is a French girl who knows and loves fashion which is more conceptual and admires Cristobal Balenciaga.

From a strong fashion point of view, the show is following in the footsteps of Gender and city. “Emily In Paris can be a little sister to Carrie Bradshaw because she grew up watching her. We paid tribute to Carrie, but they have two very different personalities, and Emily is not a copy of Carrie,” explains Fitoussi. Yet just like SATC helped make household names of Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and started jewelry companies such as Faraone Menella, whose Stella earring was an instant hit after being featured on the show. (Season two featured a red hoop as part of the jewelry brand’s new collection.)

In season two, Chopard, Rimowa, and Dior for Vespa had products written into the storyline for sophisticated product placement that felt authentic to the storylines. According to Karen Duffy, co-founder of wilyfoXX, a boutique agency founded by women with a focus on marketing, communications and business development, it’s a win-win.

“Shows like Emily in Paris and their reach of 58 million households can have a significant impact on star brands (from sales to positioning). These luxury, legacy and mega brands featured in each episode also allow the show to ” exploit its powerful marketing channels. Brands can own entire episodes as featured players like Rimowa in Emilie in Paris Season 2, ”she believes, adding,“ As brands rely on creative marketing to build brand awareness, audiences are now embracing the brand / content relationship when it makes sense. When storytellers capture these brands in an authentic way, audiences love it. Often, these savvy and influential brands will center targeted campaigns that use the show’s content on their own channels to promote the show, thereby helping to increase audiences by creating value for both the show and the show. Brand. just like Dior for the Vespa scooter and Happy Diamonds from Chopard.

The show also tapped purchasable content with several partnerships and brands such as AZ Factory, Lancme Paris, Roberto Coin, Barrie, Goossens and My Beachy Side, among others. They offered styles worn or inspired by those worn in the show for sale on major retail sites such as Saks Fifth Avenue, various electronic communications sites, and Netflix’s.



NFLX

budding merchant site.

Mindy Prugnaud of Mint Group in Paris orchestrated several brands featured in the purchasable content project. Several participants reported positive comments despite only airing for a week.

“Pilar Coin from Roberto Coin and Ileana Makri from Eye M told me that they are receiving requests from Japan, Dubai, Thailand and Russia for the project articles through their website,” Prugnaud said of the jewelry worn in the Saint-Tropez segments of the show. Other notable scenes showcasing the purchasable content include Emily wearing pink and orange pajamas from AZ Factory on a visit to Camille’s family castle, a Barrie jacket to roam Paris on the Dior Vespa. In other scenes, the characters Camille and Etienne, played by Jin Xuan Mao, wear Zeus + Dion sunglasses.

The fun modes are as much a delight as the show and its characters. And Fitoussi says it’s getting better. “Season 2 was a lot more fun for me to do. I had more freedom and confidence from Pat Field and Darren Starr,” she said. And based on the appearance of luxury brands in the plot, marketing teams will indeed struggle to determine whether season three will provide any opportunities to pair their products with this insanely fun and trendy series.