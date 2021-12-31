Fashion
The major fashion trends of 2021
Fashion trends came full circle in 2021. We started the year on lockdown thanks to Covid-19 restrictions, which continued to propel the loungewear boom of 2020. While restrictions on Stores, services, hospitality, and non-essential events started to ease from April, however, consumers flocked to celebrate with a second-hand clothing revival.
Right now, as 2022 approaches, the outlook is uncertain. There is no official lockdown yet, but fear of the Omicron variant has led consumers to cancel social events, prompting them to return outlet clothes. Returns platform ReBound reported a 48.4% increase in returns from November 22 to December 12, 2021, compared to the previous three weeks. In the first week of December, the return rate for formal wear reached 51%.
Will dressing be here to stay over the holiday season, or will shoppers once again be strolling around the Christmas tree in their pajamas? While only coronavirus restrictions can tell what 2022 has in store, Drapers looks back on the trends that made 2021.
Hybrid dressing
The year has started with consumers still in lockdown conditions. The work-from-home mandate had led most to withdraw restrictive work uniforms in favor of elasticated waistlines and leggings. Trends have reflected this by responding to these new needs. At the Paris Fashion Week fall / winter 2021 menswear shows in January, the late Louis Vuitton, great menswear art director Virgil Abloh, showed models dressed in luxury tracksuits that looked like dressing gowns.
At Milan Menswear Week, Pradas co-creative directors Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada showed long pants the ultimate in comfort and freshness. After England’s Freedom Day on July 19, much of the workforce returned to the office, at least part-time, but not like before. Marks & Spencer cut much of its formal men’s clothing offering, selling suits in only half of its 254 largest stores, to cater to consumers who would now don a blazer with jeans in the office, instead of a suit.
Glamorous revenge
Conversely, some in the fashion industry have had enough of a year to live in sweatshirts, and glamor is in order as soon as physical shows are allowed again in September, for the spring / summer 2022 season. Tom Ford has Set the scene as New York Fashion Week was the first to regain full fitness in 2021, Ford led the way with celebratory sequins and shimmering metallics signaling a sense of hope in the fashion world. .
The positive tone continued in Milan with floor-scraping silver sequins at Versace x Fendi and in Paris with full-length flamenco dress sequins at Loewe, dramatic cutouts at Valentino and chic matte highlights at Chanel.
Read more: SS22 buyers outlook: a warm and glamorous front in perspective
2000 style
The 2000s were back in full force in 2021, but with a slightly more elevated stance than when these trends first surfaced. In Milan, Pradas’ sister brand Miu Miu introduced ultra-low rise mini skirts, the antithesis of the high waists that have dominated consumer wardrobes in recent years.
Millennial trends also surfaced at London Fashion Week, with emerging designer Supriya Lele showing off sheer fabrics, belly chains, and even cutout details emphasizing faux thongs.
Summer boys
After a year of travel restrictions, brands as well as shoppers were poised to return to the jet-set lifestyle, and menswear took a much-anticipated vacation in time for the SS22 catwalks. Italian luxury brand Fendi presented a collection filled with sun-drenched short shirts in pastel shades of apple green, lilac and daffodil yellow, all balanced by powerful shoulders, the ultimate summer workwear.
Pradas’ menswear collection has also outfitted consumers to hit the beach in striped romper jumpsuits, rolled up cropped shorts and bright yellow fisherman’s jackets to outfit shoppers for any forecast.
Dressing room barely there
Repressed consumers, stuck in their homes for most of 2020, and much of 2021 were finally ready to go out and designers eagerly complied.
During London Fashion Week in September, rising designer Nensi Dojaka took inspiration from the trend with her signature lingerie-inspired looks. Tailored, sheer and flimsy fabrics in tone-on-tone tones adorned models on the runway, with sultry suspender details, keyhole cutouts and playful shades of dusty pink.
A trend not to wither wallflowers when taking out underwear was also on the agenda at KNWLS, the Fashion East graduate Charlotte Knowles brand. Corsets in earthy tones of burgundy and sand have been deconstructed and layered over oversized tees, emphasizing the feminine shape, or held in place with strappy backless details.
Company for two
Luxury brands have ventured into uncharted territory this year, putting aside the rivalry and instead becoming partners for a limited time only.
Gucci and Balenciaga started the collaboration trend, to celebrate Gucci’s centenary in April. Gucci’s creative director looted the century-old archives of Italian heritage labels and collaborated with Balenciaga, a stable mate owned by Kering, for the collection. The Balenciaga and Guccis logos were merged on pieces such as riding jackets, capes and a silvery-reflective skirt suit.
Not to be outdone, the other Italian labels Versace (owned by Capri Holdings) and LVMH Fendi collaborated in September in a parade filled with stars, during Milan Fashion Week.
Artistic Director Donatella Versace, and Fendis Artistic Directors Silvia Fenturini Fendi (men’s accessories and clothing) and Kim Jones (women’s clothing and haute couture) called on the big guns. Iconic models Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Amber Valletta all walked the catwalk, wearing both models from luxury brands. A new Fendace logo was born and was seen on tote bags, metal belt buckles and socks.
Read more: Where will the collaborative fashion trend go?
