A feeling of déjà vu? 2022 is set to start familiar – with the COVID-19 outbreak





Models suggest that omicron will ramp up in Texas in the first few months of the New Year. Economists hope this will not stop the economic rebound.

HOUSTON As we count down the last hours of 2021, Dr Peter Hotez has said 2022 will start with soaring levels of COVID-19 transmission, long test lines and masks making a comeback. “There’s a deja vu to all of this, isn’t there,” Hotez said. “The omicron variant will further spread and accelerate in Houston and Texas.” IHME national models predict that Texas could see more than 260,000 daily cases by mid-January. “It’s pretty impressive how transferable it is, and it’s increasing precipitously,” Hotez said. This latest push from omicron comes at a time when the economy continues to rebound. New figures on Thursday show jobless claims remain at their lowest level in 52 years. the Greater Houston Partnership predicts that Houston will create more than 75,000 new jobs next year. But inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to be difficult. Health experts hope omicron won’t make matters worse. “That will be the challenge of how we go through the next few weeks,” Hotez said. Hotez predicts a tough course in early 2022 with higher hospitalizations and deaths than they should be at this point in the pandemic. “We will be stressed again, unfortunately,” Hotez said. “It won’t be a series of easy weeks. January and February will always be difficult months.” Experts say too many Texas go unvaccinated and that’s still our Achilles heel. “If you are not vaccinated, you are playing with fire,” Hotez said. Hotez is not convinced that a new year will mean less hesitation about vaccination. But if it does, 2022 could be reversed quickly. “The hope is that once this big wave has passed, provided we vaccinate the world, we will be in a much better position,” Hotez said. National IHME models show Texas peaked on January 19, but it may not be until April, when we will see the number of cases return to their level of last November.

