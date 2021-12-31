Fashion
Nine UConn Players Facing COVID, Coach Says | UConn men’s basketball
UConn’s men’s basketball team, which had its two scheduled games this week canceled due to COVID reasons, only had one or two players affected by the virus.
Coach Dan Hurley, who has himself tested positive and is in home quarantine, said around 75% of his squad have been affected.
I think nine (players) either have COVID or are showing symptoms, Hurley said in a zoom call with reporters Thursday. And then you have Adama (Sanogo), who is limited but his injury situation.
Hurley says players and staff who have tested positive have mild symptoms or no symptoms. The coach also says he hasn’t suffered too much physically.
A few days of mild symptoms. But with the vaccine and the booster, minus a few headaches and a few body aches, it wasn’t that bad physically, Hurley said. Obviously, a break again and that feeling of being isolated and away from your team and the season, and your goal, starts to weigh on you.
The mental battle with the Huskies and their trainer is apparently more serious than the physical battle.
For them, it’s a bit like Here we go again with the season, said Hurley.
Hurley said he started to experience symptoms on December 23 and that many players have a similar schedule.
UConn (10-3, 1-1 Big East) has been inactive since December 21. The team has not held any training since.
The hardest part for us is that the last time the team trained was on the 21st, said Hurley, noting that the players were given three days off after that for the holidays. On the 25th, several members of the program, including myself, started testing positive.
Hurley says five or six of his players, all of whom have no symptoms and have multiple negative tests, are working with coaches who also meet those criteria.
Still, the Huskies’ games against Xavier (Tuesday) and Butler (today) were wiped out by the Big East Conference. The league is trying to reschedule them.
UConn’s next regular game is Jan. 8 against Seton Hall in Newark, New Jersey. Hurley is hoping the game goes as planned, but he’s also pretty sure not all of his players will be ready to play by then.
Were likely to be player-less on Jan.8. Would likely be without players for the St. Johns game (Jan. 12), Hurley said. Just because it’s a shifted thing, the time when people show symptoms and get a positive test is kind of shifted with us. You will see players come back in a staggered fashion.
UConn Protocols and other Big East teams are following a call for a 10-day isolation period following a positive test. The CDC recently adjusted its recommendations and is now asking for a five-day period instead.
The NFL and some other sports leagues have changed their protocols, but most college basketball hasn’t.
That 5 or 10 day window, especially if you have no symptoms, when will it happen? Hurley asked, referring to discussions he has had with other league coaches.
Hurley is hoping the Huskies’ current break is the only disruption of their season, and he admits to telling his players to expect that.
Hurley spent the Christmas holidays and the days after at his house, and admits it probably spread to all of his immediate family.
My wife, Andrea, I imagine I gave her COVID. She has understood it and she is not feeling well. My two sons too, I gave it to them for Christmas, said Hurley with a light laugh.
The coach has watched a lot of movies of his teams playing so far and a lot of the Huskies’ upcoming opponents, but admits he’s extremely excited to get back to Storrs and training in person.
Hurley says he feels great now and is ready to come back, although he might need a bit of grooming, first.
I have a beard that doesn’t look very good, said Hurley.
Neill covers the UConn men’s basketball and football teams, and he keeps a finger on the pulse of Connecticut sports. For live game updates and more information about UConnathletics, player transfers and team changes, follow Neill on Twitter: @NeillOstrout, Facebook: JINeillO, and Instagram: @NeillOstrout.
Sources
2/ https://www.journalinquirer.com/sports/college/uconn_mens_basketball/nine-uconn-players-dealing-with-covid-coach-says/article_896b7f78-69c5-11ec-97ec-674c295c5aaf.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]