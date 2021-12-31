‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2: Shop for designer clothes, accessories





Everyone’s favorite Netflix show is back and the fashion is better than ever. New episodes of Emilie in Paris dropped on December 22, and worlds have been buzzing about Season 2 styles ever since. That red dress! The green trench! Emily’s Most Breathtaking Fashion Moments In Paris Season 2 Without revealing too much, Emily Cooper (played by Lily collins), has really stepped up its fashion game this season. In the new season, the Marketing Manager has kept her love for bold colors and quirky prints, launching a wave of luxury fashion brands like Valentino sunglasses, Balmain skirts and Prada handbags. But that doesn’t mean that all Savior employee outfits are on trend. This season, costume designers Marylin Fitoussi and iconic Patricia Fields are perfectly mixing high-low styles, with affordable options from mass retailers like Zara and PrettyLittleThing. The fashion this season is so popular that many pieces worn by Collins and fellow co-stars Camille (played by Camille Razat), Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) are already full, even though they came back a little over a week ago. Of course, Coopers’ exaggerated sets are no stranger to criticism, either. Her daring designs are too often dubbed tacky, showy, grin-worthy, the list goes on. But what a lot of people don’t know is that the Fields style choices were intentional. After all, Cooper is a girl from the Midwestern Chicago to Paris, so she must have used that information to inform what she would wear. In one InStyle functionality, she said: Emily is an optimist and she would be very excited to be American in Paris. So to me, it made sense that she put on a blouse with the Eiffel Tower on it or wear a Mona Lisa bag or put on a beret. Her style was intentionally cliché, but it was also cheerful and whimsical and allowed her to fully express her excitement to be there, she added. Every time Lily Collins has defended Emily in Paris against criticism since her debut in 2020 No matter how much the Coopers outfits hate, people don’t just talk, butpurchases.Ahead, Stylish has rounded up nine fashion pieces and accessories that are still available for purchase at the time of writing, but FYI, they might not be for long!

