Paris Jackson takes big risks in strapless dress and boots in Vegas – footwear news





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Paris Jackson kissed a sultry look during the Carversteak opening celebration at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a nude collared mini dress. The silky number featured a strapless top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. Michael Jackson’s daughter layered the piece with a flowy kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag.

Paris Jackson attends the Carversteak Grand Opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2021. CREDIT: KWKC / MEGA Side shoes, the actress of “Scream” opted for platform ankle boots. Her brown suede style featured chunky wedges, as well as ankle-length uppers. The pair also gave it a height boost with block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Related

Paris Jackson attends the Carversteak Grand Opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2021. CREDIT: KWKC / MEGA

Let’s take a closer look at Jackson’s boots. CREDIT: KWKC / MEGA Platform heels have become a hot shoe style this season due to their height and increased support. Pairs with block heels and chunky soles are among the most popular, although pairs with stilettos are also a top choice. In addition to Jackson, stars like Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and Hailee Steinfeld have also worn platform shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks.

Paris Jackson attends the Carversteak Grand Opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2021. CREDIT: KWKC / MEGA Jackson can often be seen in towering sandals and boots on the red carpet of top brands like Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and Neil J. Rodgers. The “Habit” actress is also known for wearing trendy sneakers on formal Gucci and Zadig & Voltaire occasions. His rest shoes also include Golden Goose and Converse sneakers. The star has previously modeled in commercials for Calvin Klein, AGL and Re / Done x GH Bass & Co. Last January, she also made her runway debut in Jean Paul Gaultier’s last show at Fashion Week in Paris. Click through the gallery to learn more about Jackson’s bold street style over the years. Add platform boots to your winter shoe rotation.

