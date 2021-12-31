For male college hockey players, the allure of the Olympics may not be there this time around

USA Hockey named John Vanbiesbrouck general manager and former Boston University coach David Quinn as head coach of the men’s Olympic team on Monday as it looks to regroup after last week’s announcement that the NHL players would not participate in the Winter Games.

The topic of building a list to travel to Beijing was the focus of the press conference.

I think we were going to have a good balance between players playing overseas right now, and maybe a few AHL and NCAA players as well, said Vanbiesbrouck, who acknowledged there might be. a certain reluctance on the part of the players, but that the opportunity to represent their country would influence them.

It’s the same approach that USA Hockey took in 2018 at PyeongChang, when four NCAA players were on the roster: Will Borgen (St. Cloud State), Ryan Donato (Harvard), Jordan Greenway (BU) and Troy Terry. (Denver). Donato led the team with five goals, no other player has scored more than once while Terry led with five assists, leading some to believe that more college players would be wanted this this time.

I would be shocked if a kid on my team wanted to go and not defend the Hockey East title, and not play for a national championship, so that they could go and play in China and be stuck in quarantine there. . . . I know it’s the Olympics, but is it really the Olympics this year? Greg Carvel, UMass Men’s Hockey Coach

But coaches might not claim their players to be selected.

I’ve talked to a few guys in our league about it, ”New Hampshire coach Mike Souza said. It’s an incredible honor for any young man or woman to go represent the country on this stage, and you certainly won’t stop anyone from having this opportunity, but you lose this player for the rest of the year. .

Souza defended his brother-in-law, Chris Bourque, who was part of the PyeongChang squad and currently plays in Germany.

It is certainly a once in a lifetime opportunity for most people, Souza said. Personally, I would never stand in the way of a young man if he had the opportunity to do so.

Four years ago, Donato and Greenway were able to return to their squads to complete the regular season and play in the playoffs. The Beijing 2022 Olympic Games will take place from February 4 to 20. USA Hockey hopes to establish a roster by mid-January.

A long quarantine is expected at the end of the Games, meaning college players will miss the regular season, and the best-case scenario would only be available if their team did a deep run in the playoffs.

If I’m a kid playing college hockey, that’s the last thing I think about, that I’m going to leave this team that I have invested all my time and energy in, to go play in this random tournament against Random players, it’s patched, said UMass coach Greg Carvel, whose team is scheduled to play two games at Union this weekend.

The United States team was forced to forgo their World Junior Championships preliminary round game on Tuesday when they had a pair of players testing positive for COVID-19. The tournament was scrapped altogether on Wednesday after two other teams were forced to forgo games, which may heighten players’ worries about heading to Beijing.

I would be shocked if a kid on my team wanted to leave and not defend the Hockey East title, and not play for a national championship, so they could go and play in China and stay in quarantine there, Carvel said. For me, this is a fairly summary situation.

I haven’t had this conversation with anyone. I know it’s the Olympics, but is it really the Olympics this year?

This all serves as a backdrop as the rise of the Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc on the sports landscape, with professional leagues as well as college conferences adjusting their COVID-19 protocols.

NBA, NFL, and NHL reduce isolation time for players who test positive and asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days instead of 10. Leagues do after CDC changes its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the following five days.

Hockey East could follow suit, based on state-level data and advice that public schools in the league are following. As it did last year, the league could revise its policy to require teams to complete conference games, with 15 skaters, two goaltenders and a coach needed to compete.

But so far, the league has not had to institute these protocols. It also doesn’t change its forfeiture policy like some conferences have done for their basketball teams, instead relying on procedures already in place that allow schools to reschedule if a team is hit by a crash. outbreak of a health related situation like MRSA. or other contagious infections / viruses.

For now, schools are only focused on the return to play. Last year, many teams were isolated on campus and did not return home for the holidays. This season, the rest of the student body is back on campus, and some players may have returned home briefly during the break. While the league reports a 99% vaccination rate, players and coaches will be tested at the start of the school year.

So far, so good. All the systems were in place for Providence, who took part in the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, taking a 6-2 victory over Bowling Green on Tuesday, followed by a 2-2 draw against Wisconsin. UMass Lowell was also in action Wednesday, winning 3-2 in St. Lawrence. Boston College and UNH hope to play a pair of games at the Ledyard Bank Classic in Dartmouth, with other teams expected to return to action later this weekend.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.