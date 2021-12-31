Best-selling after Christmas shopping – The Hollywood Reporter

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and offers are accurate at time of posting, but may be subject to change.

Are holiday gift cards burning a hole in your pocket already? Boxing Day is December 26, adding to an ever-growing list of retail vacations for bargain hunters.

First celebrated in the UK and countries of the British Commonwealth of Nations, the Post-Christmas Party is steeped in the tradition of charity, although its the exact origins are debated among historians. In modern times, it has become an extension of St. Nicholas’ Day – and the added opportunity to watch football (or soccer, depending on your region) and spend time with loved ones comes with late discounts as well. year.

Coming up, check out some of the Boxing Day and After Christmas bestsellers to shop now throughout the New Year. Stay tuned as we’ll update this list throughout the weekend.

The best Boxing Day 2021 deals at major retailers

Amazon Save on electronics, smart vacuums, select Amazon Echo devices and speakers, and more.

Bed bath and beyond Save up to 70% on clearance items including a selection of kitchenware, bedding, vacuums, appliances, decor, beauty tools and more

Best buy Save up to $ 300 on select laptops and TVs, $ 60 on the Apple Watch Series 7, up to 60% of video games and more.

President From December 26 to 30, get up to 30% off select items.

JC Penney On December 25th only, get an additional 30% off selected items with the code THANKS30

Kohl’s On December 25th only, take advantage of an additional 25% reduction with the code JOY25 and take advantage of offers of $ 50 and less

Home deposit Save up to 40% on a selection of tools, appliances, home furnishings, vacation decorations, smart home equipment, electronics and other home improvement products.

Lowe’s Until February 2, 2022, save on certain household appliances in liquidation and in open boxes.

Macy’s Until January 2, 2022, benefit from an additional 10 or 15% reduction on a selection of items with the code JOY, and save up to 75% on interior decoration and bedding, up to 50% on lingerie , 20% on all Lancôme beauty products; Plus, enjoy up to 65% off sale items until January 31, 2022.

Petco Save up to 50% on pet food, toys, clothing, dog crates and more.

Petsmart Save 20% on same day deliveries via DoorDash or 35% on your first autoship order

Target Get up to 50% on toys and video games, up to 45% on kitchenware, up to 40% on select electronics and more last minute deals

Walmart Save on a selection of video games and gaming accessories, electronics, toys, vacation storage and more

The best fashion deals of Boxing Day 2021

24S Get 15% off with code EXTRA15 at luxury online retailer owned by LVMH.

Anthropology Get 40% off sale items.

Bloomingdale’s Until January 2, 2022, enjoy an additional 30% reduction on selected items.

Cos Take up to 70 percent of women’s and men’s clothing

Free people Receive an additional 50% discount on all sale items.

Everlan Get up to 60% off the Goodbye 2021 Direct Selling Brand Sale.

Collective girlfriend Until December 31, enjoy a 20% discount on all full-price items and up to 50% on sale items.

H&M Get up to 60% off sale styles.

J Crew Until December 30, take advantage of an additional 50% discount on sale items with the code BIGSALE.

JW Pei Get up to 60% off Sitewide with code JWEY15.

Lululemon Save on leggings, workout tops, outerwear, fitness accessories and more during the brand’s We Made Too Much sale.

Neiman marcus Save up to 60% on selected items.

Net to wear Save up to 50% on select designer items.

Nike Save up to 40% on selected markdowns.

Nordstrom Through January 2, 2022, save up to 50% during the retailer’s semi-annual sale, including on brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Slip, Topshop, Bobbi Brown and more.

Oak + Strong Get 15% off everything, including sale items, for a total of up to 70% off.

Reformation Save up to 70% on select dresses, jeans, shoes and more.

by Rothy Get up to $ 70 off women’s and men’s shoes from the Comfortable Footwear brand.

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 75% on designer brands like Frame, Veronica Beard, Theory, Rag & Bone and more.

Universal standard Get 50-85% off over 300 styles.

Zappos Until next year, enjoy regular daily deals ranging from 50% off select items to savings on popular brands like Adidas, Columbia, Crocs, Sam Edelman and more.

Zara Get up to 70% off in-store and online.

The best beauty deals for Boxing Day 2021

Mercury-blue Save 20% on your entire order of $ 150 or more with code GIFT20.

Dermstore Until January 3, 2022, benefit from a 30% reduction on a selection of products and an additional 10% with the code EXTRA10.

Zipporah Until January 1, 2022, save an additional 20% on sale items with the code YEARENDSALE.

NK space Save up to 30% on select items from Hourglass Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Caudalie, Sisley-Paris and more.

Ulta Until January 20, 2022, save on bulk beauty products during the retailer’s Jumbo Love sale.

The best Boxing Day 2021 fitness deals

Alo is moving Get 50% off your first year of Alo Moves and pay just $ 99.50 for an annual subscription after a 14-day free trial.

Center Get 60% off the annual membership price of Chris Hemsworth’s Wellness app, which is $ 120 for your first year after a four-week free trial.

P.volve Get 25% off the Total Transformation Kit with code NY25.

SoulCycle Save $ 600 on the indoor cycling studio’s home bike (reg. $ 2,500), and enjoy a free 30-day trial and free shipping.

The best Boxing Day cookware deals 2021

Caraway Until December 31, get 10% off when you spend $ 95 or more, 15% when you spend $ 395, and up to 20% when you spend $ 525 or more.

On the table Save up to 55% on select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and more.

Williams-sonoma Save up to 75% on select cookware, serving utensils, table decorations, outdoor grills and more during the retailer’s end-of-season sale.

The best deals for outdoor gear and travel accessories for Boxing Day 2021

the hinterland For a limited time, save up to 40% on clothing, shoes, gear, outdoor accessories and more.

Monkeys Until January 1, 2022, get 30% off sitewide and get 10% back in store credit to celebrate the New Year.

Samsonite Save 20% Sitewide with Code JOY20.

The best Boxing Day 2021 home and furniture deals

All Modern Save on select furniture and decorations.

soft Save up to 50% on dog and cat food, toys, pet clothing, treats, and health and wellness products.

Floyd Until December 28, get a 20% discount on outdoor furniture with the code JULYCHRISTMAS.

Overstock Save up to 70% and get free shipping on thousands of furniture, home decor, bedding, rugs, lighting, jewelry and watches, clothing and accessories, garden and patio items and more.

Urban outfitters Receive an additional 30% discount on all sale items.

Wayfair Save up to 65% on select furniture, lighting, rugs, home decor, bedding and more during the online retailer’s year-end clearance sale.

Western elm Get up to 70% off select furniture, bedding, décor and more.

The best mattress and bedding deals for Boxing Day 2021

Attorney Until January 10, 2022, enjoy $ 125 off hybrid and latex mattresses with the code HOLIDAY, $ 300 off the organic luxury plush mattress with the code JOYFUL, $ 200 off frames from natural and ecological wood bed, $ 50 off the City bed frame, 10% off the organic bath towels and more offers.

Awara’s sleep Until January 2, 2022, save $ 200 on any mattress and get $ 499 in free accessories.

Beautyrest For a limited time, get up to $ 300 off a selection of mattresses.

Brooch For a limited time, get 15% off sitewide and free shipping.

Casper For a limited time, save up to 15% on select mattresses and 10% on everything else.

DreamCloud Until December 31, save $ 200 on the Deluxe Hybrid Mattress and get $ 499 of free sleep accessories.

Layla Until January 12, 2022, get up to $ 200 off certain mattresses and save on certain packages.

As good as Until January 3, 2022, get a free bedding set valued at $ 399 when you spend $ 999 or more.

Simmons Until January 3, 2022, benefit from a 10% reduction on certain mattresses.

Tempurpedic Until December 27, save 30% on Tempur-Cloud mattresses, 25% on the Tempur-Pedic weighted blanket, or buy a Tempur pillow and get another free; and get $ 300 free sleep accessories with select mattresses.

Tuft and Needle Until January 2, 2022, reduce all mattresses by 20%.

This story was originally published on December 25, 2021.