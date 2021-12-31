The day – Nine male UConn players Hurley sidelined with COVID-19

UConn coach Dan Hurley began to experience mild symptoms related to COVID around December 23, ultimately resulting in a positive test and home isolation. He wasn’t the only member of the UConn men’s basketball team to endure bad weather during the short vacation break.

Over Christmas, several members of the program, including Hurley, started testing positive.

Now nine players have tested positive or showing symptoms since returning to campus.

“With the players and staff, these are mild symptoms,” Hurley said from his home in a Zoom session with the media late Thursday afternoon. “Everyone has been vaccinated, most of the staff have been vaccinated and received boosters, the players have been vaccinated. … Probably more have experienced symptoms than not.

It has been more of a mental challenge than a physical one for the Huskies.

At home, Hurley kept in touch with the staff, did a self-assessment on his team’s first 13 games and tried to keep player morale up. His wife, Andrea, and two sons also have COVID.

“With the vaccine and the booster, minus a few headaches and a few body aches, it wasn’t that bad physically,” said Hurley. “Obviously, when you take another break, that feeling of being isolated from your team and the season, your goal starts to weigh on you. “

UConn has already had two games – last Tuesday’s at Xavier and Saturday’s home game against Butler – called off due to his COVID outbreak in the schedule. According to Big East policy, a team needs seven stock players and a healthy coach in order to play.

The Huskies are running out of that number. Only about six players, who have no symptoms and have tested negative several times, train and lift in small groups.

They will be shorthanded when they return to action.

Hurley is optimistic that UConn will play their next game on January 8 at Seton Hall. But he says it’s likely the Huskies will be starved of some players for this game as well as the Jan. 12 contest with St. John’s in Storrs, as players will return in stages depending on when they test positive.

A silver lining is starter Adama Sanogo, who is recovering from abdominal strain, could be fully cleared for unrestricted play next week. He returned to action in his team’s last game on Dec. 21 at Marquette, playing 12 minutes in a 78-70 win.

“Going forward, we hope that will be our only disruption and that we can finish the season,” said Hurley. “If you’ve had (COVID) you should get a trail of hopefully a few months where you don’t have to be tested.

“Right now the hardest part for us is that the last time the team practiced was really the Marquette game on the 21st.”

UConn went from feeling good about his season and finally being relatively healthy after returning to the Storrs campus on December 22 after a big road win and coming home for Christmas, to facing a COVID epidemic, game cancellations and a long time on the sidelines, on the sidelines.

“In the first six weeks and the first 13 games, we felt like we were clear with that,” said Hurley. “It was a real reminder of humility. … It was quite surprising and quite shocking for (the players). ”

Hurley says it’s not clear when new CDC guidelines that shifted the isolation period for asymptomatic people from 10 to five days will take effect.

“It’s the thing we discuss the most,” said Hurley. “Are we going to comply with the new directives? Obviously, this must go through the university, the state and local health. … There are so many layers out there. … There was an initial hope that we could play by January 8th if this were to pass, but it doesn’t look like it’s happening anytime soon.

Of course, UConn isn’t the only team facing a break or disruption. Like everywhere else, the world of college basketball has been hit hard by another wave of COVID outbreaks.

The Big East is responsible for rescheduling league games.

“These are definitely times when they have to make the best decisions both from a Big East point of view but also from a player welfare point of view,” Hurley said of the Big East. “This is where they need to step up and do their job.”

