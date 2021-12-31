And just like that, fashion recap of Episode 5: Carrie Ditches Heels ?!





In a way, door And just like that … the wardrobe just keeps getting more and more wacky, though you can’t exactly blame her for the quirks shown in Episode 5, which finds her loaded with painkillers. She has to have hip surgery, which brings about two equally big changes in her life: She’s forced to face her age and ditch the heels. The latter pretty much feels like the alert of a shocking asspoiler Miranda hooking up with Carries ‘boss in Carries’ kitchen. In other major developments, Miranda admits she has a drinking problem and Charlotte does her best to come to terms with the 12-year-old girl she knows as her daughter Rose is now called Rock and uses the them / them pronouns. But fashion wise, this episode is all about Carrie. Here, a recap of her latest notable looks. Seema is dismayed when Carrie this time carrying just one bag (a Paco Rabanne raffia tote) casually grabs an umbrella and uses it as a cane to climb the stairs. A call to the orthopedist later, she prepares for hip surgery and repeatedly insists that she is not an old lady. Seema is back with more neutrals from head to toe, this time in the form of a silky blouse, baggy pants and a classic trench coat. (She certainly looks better than Carrie, who replaced her bohemian ensemble with a hospital gown.) At the girls’ first solo lunch with Anthony, who has become Samantha’s replacement, she breaks the news of her. congenital hip defect. We’re glad you’ve found an archaeologist to cut open your old carcass and try to piece together those sandblasted fossils inside of you, he teases. Photo by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max It turns out that Carrie owns a pair of apartments in addition to the Toms she got in 2007 because they made [her] feel like a good person. The scene of her arrival at the hospital begins with a close-up of Birkenstock sandals which she pairs with pom-pom socks, a look she finds even more unsettling than being in the hospital in the first place. From there I look like an art teacher from Vermont, she said to Miranda. Photo by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max Carrie does her best to make up for stock and socks with an Alaa flared midi skirt and vintage fringe blouse from obscure ’80s sportswear maker Betty Hanson. Miranda is back with another leather Loewe bag, a vintage MaxMara blazer that complements her belted denim dress from Akris. She looks like an art teacher herself as she informs Carrie of Charlotte by slipping her a copy of Stop Like a Woman: The Drastic Choice Not to Drink in an Alcohol-Obsessed Culture. What, bow to a bottle of vodka because that doubles your pay for doing the exact same job ?, Carrie jokes, looking more amused than worried. Photo by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max After the surgery, Carrie adds some dignity to her hospital gown with a vintage tweed Chanel cardigan and pearls. (Although she doesn’t feel particularly dignified when Charlotte has to get her down on the toilet.) Charlotte brings her home in an Alaa ruffle top and the second Alaa midi skirt from the episode, accessorized with Anthonys Hot Fellas bread. Photo by James Devaney / GC via Getty Images Speaking of hot guys, Anthony brought company. Emilio Pucci loofah-shaped slides take flight when one of the delivery guys carries her up the stairs of her brownstone. Yes, Carrie is really recording her podcast while wearing this hat. Drugged on painkillers, she fills her co-hosts at the time when Samantha Jones took out her diaphragm. Charlotte, who wears a typical Giambattista Valli dress for her superwoman style, is shocked when she actually says their best friends’ full names. Photo by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max Carrie has proven to be a particularly proud New Yorker in recent episodes: her product collection includes this sweater, tote bag, and necklace in the shape of the state. Wears pale pink underwear and makes a surprise appearance when, in a moment of real conflict, she pees into a bottle of Diet Peach Snapple. Photo by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max Carrie looks at the ship’s captain upstairs, pajamas down when she makes her first visit to her physiotherapist (very attractive). He asks her about her long-term physical goals, and Carrie responds twice for her to insist: get back on her heels. The pumps she added to her burgeoning flat shoe collection are not enough. And just like that, after three long, hard months, she returns to her beloved heels. (In this case, a pair of glittering Louboutins.)

