Fashion
LAPD policeman who shot teenage girl in clothing store was aspiring reformer
The Los Angeles cop who shot 14 year old girl while trying on Christmas dresses was identified as a veteran black cop who, before killing the unarmed teenager, attempted to make his mark as a community advocate and reformer.
He also launched a clothing line called Use of Force Fitness but disbanded it in December 2020, after months of unprecedented protests against police violence across America.
William Dorsey Jones Jr., 42, was officially identified by his lawyer in The New York Times. Attempts to reach Jones for comment this week were unsuccessful and his lawyer, Leslie Wilcox, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Valentina Orellana-Peralta and her mother, who had recently moved to the United States from Chile, were in a locker room when cops stormed a Burlington coat factory in North Hollywood on December 23 to confront a man who threw a bicycle lock at women, making at least one of them bloody. that the cops opened fire when the suspect was unarmed quickly rekindled long-standing tensions between the LAPD and communities of color, as well as the nationwide police use of force debate.
Body-cam surveillance and video footage published by the LAPD shows an officer firing three rifle shots at suspect Daniel Elena-Lopez, 24. Elena-Lopez was killed, but a bullet also penetrated a dry wall, piercing Valentina in her chest.
Soledad Peralta said at a press conference on Tuesday that his daughter locked the locker room door as the chaos unfolded trying to protect us, and the couple hugged and prayed until they felt an explosion that threw us both in ground. Peralta looked down to see her daughter convulsing, with white powder coming out of her body. She died in my arms, and there was nothing I could do, she said.
Mother says LAPD let teenage daughter die after horrific shooting at clothing store
Social media accounts, now locked or deleted, and past interviews reveal that prior to the disastrous incident, Jones was determined to position himself as a bridge between police and communities of color.
I am a black man, I am the father of a black son, I was the victim[im] racism, he writes in a tweet now deleted. I am the LAPD. I have the power and the determination to influence CHANGE in the community. I am proud to be a member of #lignebleuefine & #black lives matter.
Cached messages on sound Twitter page missing show them promoting a nonprofit, Officers for Change and related charitable activities, while another account now inaccessible says he coached a local high school football team.
He appears to have shut down agents for Facebook changes and Twitter accounts, and substantially dismantled his website. But archived material shows he logged in as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit. on a mission to positively impact the lives of people living in at-risk, low-income communities with a sworn platform to educate, inspire, mentor and motivate.
The Kentucky native spoke about his experiences and interests in a Article from December 2020 on his alma mater’s website, University of Louisville. Being an African American policeman and originally from Louisville gave me a very unique perspective, he said.
The article reports that Jones moved to Los Angeles in 2006 to pursue a career in entertainment, but instead became a police officer, spending eight years on patrol and then three years as a community relations officer.
Public records also suggest that he may have looked for other ways to capitalize on his career as a police officer: company information, trademarks, and the website. The Daily Beast found out that Jones launched a sportswear line in 2019 called Use of Force Fitness.
In recent days, Los Angeles City Councilor Mike Bonin has led a chorus of locals and activists calling the LAPD’s use of force unjustified in the deadly incident.
The police did not give any verbal orders and did not try to [sic] defuse. The suspect did not have a firearm and was not advancing towards officers or potential victims. Police opened fire at a shopping center with people in it, he wrote on Twitter.
Passers-by who called 911 about Elena-Lopez offered conflicting information. A caller mistakenly said he was armed with a gun and fired.
Tom Saggau, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing Jones, said police expected an active shooter situation.
You are trained to enter the facility and try to eliminate the threat so that more people are not shot down. It’s the state of mind as they answer that call, he told the Daily Beast.
He said Jones was absolutely devastated by the outcome.
However, the Valentinas family, who are represented by prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, called to account on Tuesday and claimed police left Valentina to die alone on the floor as they evacuated others from the area. store.
In one Monday statementLAPD chief Michel R. Moore said he was deeply sorry for his death and promised a full, full and transparent investigation. The California Attorney General’s Office and the California Department of Justice have also launched separate investigations.
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now!
Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside digs deeper into the stories that interest you. Learn more.
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/lapd-cop-shot-teen-girl-233115180.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]