LAPD policeman who shot teenage girl in clothing store was aspiring reformer

Twitter / LAPD / William Jones Jr.

The Los Angeles cop who shot 14 year old girl while trying on Christmas dresses was identified as a veteran black cop who, before killing the unarmed teenager, attempted to make his mark as a community advocate and reformer.

He also launched a clothing line called Use of Force Fitness but disbanded it in December 2020, after months of unprecedented protests against police violence across America.

William Dorsey Jones Jr., 42, was officially identified by his lawyer in The New York Times. Attempts to reach Jones for comment this week were unsuccessful and his lawyer, Leslie Wilcox, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta and her mother, who had recently moved to the United States from Chile, were in a locker room when cops stormed a Burlington coat factory in North Hollywood on December 23 to confront a man who threw a bicycle lock at women, making at least one of them bloody. that the cops opened fire when the suspect was unarmed quickly rekindled long-standing tensions between the LAPD and communities of color, as well as the nationwide police use of force debate.

Body-cam surveillance and video footage published by the LAPD shows an officer firing three rifle shots at suspect Daniel Elena-Lopez, 24. Elena-Lopez was killed, but a bullet also penetrated a dry wall, piercing Valentina in her chest.

Soledad Peralta said at a press conference on Tuesday that his daughter locked the locker room door as the chaos unfolded trying to protect us, and the couple hugged and prayed until they felt an explosion that threw us both in ground. Peralta looked down to see her daughter convulsing, with white powder coming out of her body. She died in my arms, and there was nothing I could do, she said.

Mother says LAPD let teenage daughter die after horrific shooting at clothing store

Social media accounts, now locked or deleted, and past interviews reveal that prior to the disastrous incident, Jones was determined to position himself as a bridge between police and communities of color.

The story continues

I am a black man, I am the father of a black son, I was the victim[im] racism, he writes in a tweet now deleted. I am the LAPD. I have the power and the determination to influence CHANGE in the community. I am proud to be a member of #lignebleuefine & #black lives matter.

Cached messages on sound Twitter page missing show them promoting a nonprofit, Officers for Change and related charitable activities, while another account now inaccessible says he coached a local high school football team.

He appears to have shut down agents for Facebook changes and Twitter accounts, and substantially dismantled his website. But archived material shows he logged in as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit. on a mission to positively impact the lives of people living in at-risk, low-income communities with a sworn platform to educate, inspire, mentor and motivate.

The Kentucky native spoke about his experiences and interests in a Article from December 2020 on his alma mater’s website, University of Louisville. Being an African American policeman and originally from Louisville gave me a very unique perspective, he said.

The article reports that Jones moved to Los Angeles in 2006 to pursue a career in entertainment, but instead became a police officer, spending eight years on patrol and then three years as a community relations officer.

Public records also suggest that he may have looked for other ways to capitalize on his career as a police officer: company information, trademarks, and the website. The Daily Beast found out that Jones launched a sportswear line in 2019 called Use of Force Fitness.

In recent days, Los Angeles City Councilor Mike Bonin has led a chorus of locals and activists calling the LAPD’s use of force unjustified in the deadly incident.

The police did not give any verbal orders and did not try to [sic] defuse. The suspect did not have a firearm and was not advancing towards officers or potential victims. Police opened fire at a shopping center with people in it, he wrote on Twitter.

Passers-by who called 911 about Elena-Lopez offered conflicting information. A caller mistakenly said he was armed with a gun and fired.

Tom Saggau, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing Jones, said police expected an active shooter situation.

You are trained to enter the facility and try to eliminate the threat so that more people are not shot down. It’s the state of mind as they answer that call, he told the Daily Beast.

He said Jones was absolutely devastated by the outcome.

However, the Valentinas family, who are represented by prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, called to account on Tuesday and claimed police left Valentina to die alone on the floor as they evacuated others from the area. store.

In one Monday statementLAPD chief Michel R. Moore said he was deeply sorry for his death and promised a full, full and transparent investigation. The California Attorney General’s Office and the California Department of Justice have also launched separate investigations.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside digs deeper into the stories that interest you. Learn more.