Syracuse ties season high with 16 turnovers, eclipsing 80-68 win over Cornell

Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one.Give nowand ensure a better future for Le Quotidien Orange.

In the first half against Cornell, Buddy Boeheim threw a routine pass to Joe Girard III to his right. But as the ball flew towards Girard, the point guard looked away from the pass for a brief moment and the ball touched his fingers, sailing out of bounds before he could lock it in.

Moments later, Girard misplayed an incoming pass and was replaced by Symir Torrence. Girards’ mistakes were probably among what head coach Jim Boeheim later called about six unforced errors, in terms of turnover, that we can’t have. Boeheim told Zoom after the game that Girard was a bit out of the question.

Girard’s second mistake turned into a 3-point scorecard by Cornells Keller Boothby on the other end, helping the Big Red slice SUs 16-point first-half lead into just seven points.

On Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome, Syracuse made what should have been a comfortable win over Cornell more complicated than it should be with a plethora of turnovers. Orange (7-5, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) has always won in double digits, ahead of Cornell (8-3, 0-0 Ivy League), 80-68. But the turnovers helped dissolve SU’s large lead in the first half and another in the second half. Syracuse set aside a strong defensive play in the first half with a number of mental mistakes. He tied his season high with 16 turnovers, including 11 in the first half.

Advertising





Girard was also not the only player with turnover problems against the Big Red. Jesse Edwards had three, and Torrence, Buddy, and Benny Williams had two each.

They lobbied and we didn’t handle it very well, said Boeheim. They put pressure on Joe and Sy (mir), and they just made mistakes that you can’t make in college.

Cornell’s game wasn’t the first time Girards has had turnover issues this season. In 12 games in 2021-22, the starting playmaker played five games in which he recorded as many turnovers as he had assists in two of them he had. Following turnovers than assists. These included a six-figure game against VCU and a five-man game against Indiana.

At halftime against Cornell, Boeheim told Matt Park that we played good defense, and we let them come back. We’ve had some terrible turnarounds that we shouldn’t be doing.

Cornell began to apply more pressure as the game progressed, and Syracuse looked a bit shaken. Boeheim said the pressure put on Girard more than it should have.

The playmaker nearly got his pocket picked up as he dribbled down midfield with six minutes left and two defenders circled him, but was saved by a foul. Torrence took similar pressure and almost gave in too.

In another case, Torrence attempted to find Williams near the top of the arc in the second half, but a defender jumped into the lane and knocked the ball over. Cornell turned that into a quick layup at the other end and then Torrence returned it once more when he had the ball in his half.

Luckily for Syracuse, Cornell didn’t take care of the ball either. The Big Red have recorded 22 turnovers, their record since a 23-turnout game on Dec. 2, 2017 against Northeastern. The Orange converted them to 27 points. Boeheim said Syracuse did a good job forcing Cornell to do turnovers, jumping into passing lanes on several occasions. At times SU has denied their own turnovers and mental mistakes by answering and flipping Cornell.

Jimmy Boeheim said his dad spoke to the team about refocusing at halftime. Turnovers caused by unforced errors were certainly a big deal, Jimmy said.

But even after the break, the first bucket of Syracuse’s second half featured a slightly misplaced pass to Buddy. The shooting guard stretched out over the baseline and used acrobatic effort to save what appeared to be a stray pass. In a fluid motion, Buddy pulled Edwards into the painting, and Edwards slammed a dunk.

After that, the Orange protected the ball for the first 10 minutes of the second half, but the problems resurfaced with a flurry of turnovers that started with around nine minutes to go. Torrence lost the ball twice in 15 seconds, then a turnover from Girard in the final 2.5 hours opened the door for Cornell to come back by reducing the SU lead to single digits.

We need to handle the ball better, Jimmy said. A lot of it is mental, but just taking care of the ball, making the right decisions.