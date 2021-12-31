Safaree is bothered by Kanye West’s latest fashion choices





Kanye West is arguably a fashion icon, but fellow rapper Safaree is worried about his new style. On Thursday, December 30, Safaree took to Twitter and shared her thoughts on Yeezy’s latest fashion choices. “I’ve always been a fan of Kanye but I really hate the way he’s dressed for the past 2 years. He was an inspiration for clothing and jewelry. Now this guy only wears hoodies and black gloves and that bothers me, ”he tweeted, adding laughing crying emojis. the Love and hip-hop The reality TV star may be referring to Ye’s latest style of hoodies, gloves and tall boots he’s been wearing lately. We also haven’t forgotten the Chicago rapper wearing those weird face masks in October, either. And of course, there was her weird haircut. However, singer-songwriter R&B Tank jumped into the comments section of an Instagram post about Safaree’s remarks about Ye’s fashion choices. It seems the “I Deserve” frontman felt that Safaree shouldn’t comment on Kanye’s style since he has never launched a clothing line or entered into a clothing contract. “Said guy with no clothing line, no clothing endorsement and absolutely no fashion sense,” Tank wrote in the comments, adding two laughing crying emojis. Safaree didn’t hesitate to applaud the veteran crooner. He wrote: “@therealtank hey I was a fan of you … now you suck”, with three tired face emojis to underline his line. Love it or hate it, Kanye West has always been a trendsetter in fashion. Check out some of Kanye West’s 2021 fashion picks below. Discover the most recognizable looks in the careers of your favorite rappers Nicki Minaj, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

