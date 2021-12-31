Connect with us

Lori Harvey shows off prominent cleavage in low cut ‘Tinkerbell’ dress

1 min ago

Lori Harvey showed off her crazy curves in six photos for her latest Instagram update.

In the post, Steve Harvey’s daughter was shot in a bodycon dress that flaunted her incredibly toned figure and jaw-dropping cleavage. See below.

Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood
The outrageous green number had tiny cutouts through the front and an underwire structure that supported her generous chest. The socialite chose to go without a bra, but the thick lace material managed to hide the necessary pieces. Her scalloped hem, however, drew more attention to her cleavage.

Thick halter-style suspenders slipped over her shoulders and crossed over her back. The garment clung to her body like a glove, emphasizing her hourglass physique. The scoop back and short length of the dress showed off a lot of skin.

Lori also wore a matching blazer and a pair of strappy heels for the occasion.

The first photo showed Lori stepping out of a black SUV with a small purse to match her outfit. In the second photo, she was standing against a white wall while bending her knee slightly. A swipe to the right showed the model’s side profile, while the next image showed another photo of the full body. Lori placed her left leg on top of the other while placing a hand on her waist. She showed the detail of the back of her dress in the next photo, then returned to her car in the last image.

Lori captioned the sharing with “Tinker Bell” and added a fairy emoji.

AmfAR Los Angeles Gala 2021
The eye-catching photo set quickly received great support from social media users, amassing over 527,000 likes in less than a day of posting. Thousands of fans also took to the comments section to overwhelm Lori with compliments on her outfit and beauty.

“Omg obsessed !!” commented one of them.

“I can’t believe you invented green,” wrote YouTuber Bretman Rock.

“green girl is your color !!!” echoed a third commenter.

“But that’s the bawddddddy,” singer Normani noted, adding, “faceeee card.”

Lori has always been fit and healthy. In an interview in 2019, she revealed her daily workout routine.

“I start with a 5 minute warm-up, then I usually do a few strength training circuits, either lower or upper body depending on the day and always finish with abdominal work,” she said. . Pretty little thing.

During the conversation, she also revealed the food and the only drink she always keeps in her kitchen.

“I always keep fruit, I love strawberries and pomegranates,” the model said, adding, “Lots of water. And certain types of breakfast foods like eggs or oatmeal. .

