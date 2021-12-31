The best streetwear trends to add to your 2022 fashion wardrobe

Here on Irish Fashion News, discover the top streetwear trends to add to your 2022 fashion wardrobe. Streetwear is no longer just for skateboarders unfamiliar with fashion. These days, streetwear is a male phenomenon.

You only have to look at the world of luxury fashion to know what we are talking about. Many brands like Burberry or Louis Vuitton have adopted ultra-stylish comfort.

If you’re bored with your current streetwear wardrobe and want to switch things up for the New Year, keep reading. Here’s our pick of the best streetwear trends to add to your 2022 wardrobe.

Outdoor equipment

If you take a look at any fashion house, you’ll know that the streetwear trend has one thing in common: being decked out in high-performance outerwear.

Our fascination with combining outdoor gear with our everyday wardrobe has slowly grown over many years. In fact, it is just starting to peak. People would laugh if you wore a big coat with shorts, but now it’s all the rage.

Maximalist trainers

Thanks to Raf Simons and popularized by Balenciaga, ugly sneakers have been getting milked for years. However, maximalism is still very much present in current streetwear trends. We all know the statement trainer. This is something that is over the top and will accentuate any outfit you wear.

Well, this new generation of sneakers is still on top and just as detailed. However, they are less likely to make you the butt of jokes among your friends.

Textile recovery

If you know streetwear a bit, you know it has been inspired by your daddy’s wardrobe for years. This time it all revolves around the seventies. Suede and fur-lined clothing are starting to become staples in your streetwear wardrobe.

However, there is a fine line between looking stylish and full of Saturday night fever. This means going easy on vintage threads and choosing one or two pieces to be the star of your outfit.

loose silhouettes

We all know skinny fits dominated much of the fashion in the 2010s. However, silhouettes and cuts seem to be expanding and we are seeing a leap into pure baggy. Especially in streetwear trends.

Thanks to a mix of Japanese, American and ’90s skate fashion, oversized clothing and boxy designs are all the rage. In addition to the oversized models, we also see jeans and longer denim pants that cover the top of your sneakers.

Hoodies and your sweatshirts are worn two or three sizes too large to accommodate the oversized look. Basically if you look like a Tony Hawks Pro Skater character, you do it right.

