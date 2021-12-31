New Steven Khalil wedding dresses, and previous collections





After finishing his fashion studies at 19, born in Australia Steven khalil quickly rose through the ranks in just a few years. Following his success in several wedding houses, he decided to launch his own wedding brand in 2003. The Steven Khalil brand is known for its captivating and eye-catching designs, created for both red carpet and aisle weddings. He combines his tastes for classic European elements and contemporary aesthetics, resulting in collections that are not only couture-worthy but personal to every person who purchases one of his looks. Scroll forward to see a preview of her latest 2 bridal collections. Enjoy! Steven Khalil Innocent Beauty Skin-proof fabrics, body-hugging shapes and unexpected dramatic effects only scratch the surface of Khalil’s new collection. For those daring to dive into these looks, take a look below! In keeping with our commitment to diversity, it is our duty to note that at the time of posting this brand / designer was not including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in their campaign imagery. . Watch 1 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Plunging A-line dress Equipment: Tulle and pearls The wow factor: Oversize knots on the shoulder and waist Watch 2 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Plunging A-line dress Equipment: Tulle and pearls The wow factor: Beaded draped sleeves Watch 3 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Mermaid dress Equipment: Tulle and crepe The wow factor: The pink tint Watch 4 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: A-line dress with high neck Equipment: Lace The wow factor: The ruffled skirt Watch 5 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Asymmetric dress Equipment: Satin The wow factor: The asymmetrical cut, high waist, slit and puffed Watch 6 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Ball gown Equipment: Lace The wow factor: The silhouette of the cropped crossed bodice Watch 7 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Mini dress Equipment: Lace The wow factor: The transparency of the fabric Watch 8 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Strapless Ball Gown Equipment: Satin crepe The wow factor: Silver leaf embroidery Watch 9 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Strapless Ball Gown Equipment: Satin The wow factor: The pattern in the shape of scales all over the dress Watch 10 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Column dress Equipment: Tulle and pearls The wow factor: The mustard gold color and the slit up to the thighs Look 11 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Mermaid dress Equipment: Satin The wow factor: The complex constriction of the bow bodice Watch 12 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Plunging column dress Equipment: Tulle and pearls The wow factor: Hooded lace veil Look 13 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Strapless dress Equipment: Tulle, lace and sequin The wow factor: Allover sequins Look 14 Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Lace and sequins The wow factor: The transparent skirt with sequins Steven Khalil Modern Sculpture True to its aesthetic of couture-worthy dresses, Khalil mixes the old and the new, mixing contemporary aesthetics with classic silhouettes. To see this breathtaking collection, take a look below. Steffanie Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: A-line mermaid dress Equipment: Lace and tulle The wow factor: Floral embroidery all over the dress Jermaine Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: A-line strapless dress Equipment: Tulle and sequins The wow factor: The plunging neckline and belted waist Pietà Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Long-sleeved bodysuit and cigarette pants Equipment: Crepe and lace The wow factor: Transparent long-sleeved bodysuit Louise Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Strapless dress Equipment: Crepe The wow factor: The bow on the waist side Serra Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Long-sleeved fit-and-flare dress Equipment: Lace and tulle The wow factor: Removable transparent sleeves Francoise Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: A-line dress with overskirt Equipment: Tulle The wow factor: The trendy square neckline Daphane Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Bridal jumpsuit Equipment: Crepe The wow factor: The plunging neckline Marisol Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Long sleeve mermaid dress Equipment: Thick tulle The wow factor: The geometric pattern all over the dress Venus Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Satin The wow factor: The knot at the waist and the plunging neckline Dawn Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: A-line strapless dress Equipment: Crepe and lace The wow factor: The transparent ombré skirt Opera Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Strapless dress Equipment: Crepe The wow factor: The beautiful flower construction on the bodice Freedom Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Ball gown Equipment: Crepe The wow factor: The pattern embroidered with pearls Marilyne Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: Column strapless dress Equipment: Satin The wow factor: The oversized rear arch that hangs out in a train Crystal Courtesy of Steven Khalil

The cup: A-line trumpet dress Equipment: Lace The wow factor: Waisted belted waist

