Former Snapchat Executive Jason Halbert Takes On Hair Loss With Launch of Mens Telehealth … | News





DAPHNE, Alabama, December 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Jason G. Halbert, former Snap Inc. executive and key influence on popular Snapchat video messaging app, launches Apollo Health Products to fight hair loss and men’s sexual health issues. Apollo Health Products is a telehealth platform aimed at improving men’s lives by providing personalized, on-demand treatment to patients through messaging portals with healthcare professionals and a licensed pharmacy in 44 states. The launch of Apollos comes at a time when the healthcare system is short of clinicians. People have become reluctant to discuss sensitive issues with their primary care providers and to expose themselves to infectious diseases in waiting rooms today. Halbert added: There is too much discomfort in the process of seeking and receiving care in today’s doctor’s office environment. Our telehealth platform is designed to relieve patient discomfort while reducing pressure on the healthcare system. Halbert explains how patients can avoid the traditional inconveniences of modern times. People shouldn’t have to sit in a doctor’s office or wait in drugstore queues when treatments can be handled by telemedicine, says Halbert. Patients can simply communicate with their doctor via SMS and video calls from the comfort of their home or office. Apollos clinicians will respond to your treatment requests within 24 hours and deliver your prescriptions with free 2-day delivery. Research shows that men often wait far too long to fight hair loss. The chances of preserving your hair or regrowing lost hair improves dramatically with the right treatment plan started early. Halbert proposed, Millions of men would benefit from starting treatment in their early to mid-twenties, but they often wait until their thirties, for reasons primarily based on a false hope that the hair loss will stop or that loss is inevitable. Fortunately, neither is true. Halbert has held executive and advisory roles for some of the most influential tech companies of the past decade. Halbert helped Snap Inc. grow from 100 employees to around 4,000 in five years as vice president of personnel. Halbert intends to implement the same influencing and shaping methods with Apollo that he has done for his clients for the past 20 years. Visit the companies website Where Youtube channel to learn more about Apollo health products. Zac Crush [email protected]

