How can blockchain shape the fashion industry?





The world of technology is a constantly changing landscape. It's a dominant factor in changing attitudes towards business, and as blockchains continue to make waves, even the fashion industry has started to give in to its influence. Designer fashion brand Faith Connection are one of the early adopters of Web3 technologies in clothing retail, design and production. The start of 2022 will mark their first offering in the metaverse via their next collaborative NFT project, Tribe of Faith and native token, Faith Tribe Coin ($ FTRB). Both industries share cultural aspects Digital fashion consumption has increased since the birth of social media, with platforms such as Instagram being a huge factor contributing to its popularity. Stepping foot in the metaverse and NFT has a direct appeal to the users of these platforms – Gen Z and Millennials, who are one of the fastest growing consumer demographics in luxury fashion. Faith Connexion's pre-existing collaborative culture will go hand in hand with the NFT scene. As NFT projects are largely decentralized by nature, bringing two worlds together through Faith Connexions' new blockchain-based project should set a trend and send a message that community and collaboration are the way forward for the industry. of fashion. The new generation is ready for a world in which the production of on-demand luxury clothing is led by multiple contributors, rather than a creative director. An NFT platform where fashion is struck This could be achieved through the creative blockchain-based Faith Connexions platform, Faith Tribe. It will serve to streamline communication between users, designers and Faith Connexion approved artists themselves, as well as facilitate access to production-wide clothing customization. First, users will begin the design process by selecting a design template from their thousands of archives as the basis for their garment design. Then the design is etched into the NFTs, where users can determine a fixed price or auction, and establish a royalty for any sale in the secondary market. All transactions on Faith Tribes NFT Marketplace will also be done using $ FTRB. Some users will want their designs to be physically produced, and a luxury fashion market will house these items for sale. Others will simply appreciate the ability to create digital-only fashion NFTs and connect with like-minded designers. Those who choose to go the route of physical production will have access to 3 options: produce clothes only for themselves, hold a presale with limited production, or have indefinite production. Blockchain, fashion and e-commerce work together Great innovations like these see the light of great networking and business relationships. Faith Connexions' fashion and tech partnerships have brought Faith Tribe to life as an e-commerce tool, making it easier for them to access 3D design, personalization, e-commerce, and solutions to fashion. demand needed to power the platform. For example with Platform and long-time partner of Faith Connexion, which provides a bespoke solution (MTO) for consumers to purchase customizable products. They offer large-scale mass customization, on-demand manufacturing and digital collections across industries, as well as digital-only products. Blockchain will strengthen the fashion industry The arrival of Faith Tribe will begin to align the methodology of a space responsible for the entry of worlds into the Web3 era with that of the fashion world. Faith Connexion plans to launch her metaverse project in January and recently announced the upcoming platform and native token at the Art Basel in Miami . Harnessing the power of the creative collaboration effort, blockchain will fortify the fashion industry with a digital infrastructure that will prepare it to engage and empower the next generation of creative talent.

