Celebrity-inspired fashion statement for men





From Ayushmann Khurrana to Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood actors have given us major fashion goals every now and then. Well, 2021 is history, and it’s time to look ahead.Prepare to welcome 2022 in style with these celebrity-inspired men’s New Year’s looks. Photo courtesy: Instagram / @ RanveerSingh Dash Of Drama by Ranveer Singh If you want to add a touch of drama to your look, add accessories and a classic hat to your tuxedo like Ranveer Singh. The King of Oddities can wear any outfit, so can you! Photo courtesy: Instagram / ArjunKapoor The comfortable look of Arjun Kapoor If blazers and shirts aren’t your thing, opt for a comfy sweatshirt or sweater like Arjun Kapoor. Pair it with blue jeans or corduroy pants and you’re ready to welcome the New Year with ease and a comfortable vibe. Photo courtesy: Instagram / @ HrithikRoshan Suave coat of Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan’s olive green overcoat is the perfect addition to a New Year’s outfit. Pair it with a black shirt for the best look. Photo courtesy: Instagram / @ ShahidKapoor Shahid Kapoor’s all-black look Shahid Kapoor looks dapper while posing in an all black suit. You can also go for a matching set of black pants, shirt, blazer and shoes. Photo courtesy: Instagram / @ ShahidKapoor Shahid Kapoor’s color block blazer Shahid Kapoor’s black and white color block blazer is a real star. The actor teamed the blazer with matching white pants and black boots. Photo courtesy: Instagram / @ AyushmannKhurrana Ayushmann Khurrana’s trendy scarf Add a trendy scarf to your look and see how it elevates the whole outfit. Ayushmann Khurrana smartly pairs a white scarf printed over her black shirt in this look. Photo courtesy: Instagram / @ VickyKaushal Love for Vicky Kaushal’s stripes Vicky Kaushal wears a striped blazer with matching pants in this super cool look. Pair the set with a basic white tee and trainers to tone down the formal factor of your look. Photo courtesy: Instagram / @ VickyKaushal Avatar Munde Brun by Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal gives the vibes of Brown Munde to the bottom with this brown suit paired with white shoes. The style is perfect for a semi-formal meeting. What look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments. For more lifestyle and fashion content, keep reading Indiatimes.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/lifestyle/bollywood-celeb-inspired-fashion-for-men-557991.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos