Longtime retail manager Alfred Bud Gates dies – WWD

Longtime Retail Director Alfred “Bud” Gates passed away on December 22 at his Manchester, NH residence at the age of 95.

Despite his age, Gates knew all of his passwords, key birthdays and other information those many decades younger cannot remember, his son Jerome said. He was also a solid pilot. Gates’ health faltered following a slump around Thanksgiving.

A memorial service will be held next year on a date yet to be determined.

Originally from Boston, Gates spent much of his professional career in New York City, working at B. Altman & Co. He joined the specialty store in 1951 and remained with the company until 1987. At the time of his Retired, Gates served as General Manager of Merchandise as well as its Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

After his retirement from B. Altman, Gates continued to work as a consultant for Woolrich, Brooks Brothers and other brands.

His father Jerome had also worked for B. Altman, running the retailer’s branch operations in the 1940s and 1950s and is said to have established the first branch of a New York department store. In the 1930s, B. Altman opened a store in White Plains, New York, where The Westchester Mall is today. Dating from 1865, B. Altman was forced to close by a bankruptcy court in 1989.

Although Gates remained a longtime fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, he grew up with his parents and two siblings in White Plains, New York. There are.

After graduating from high school, Gates enlisted at the age of 17 in the US Navy in 1944 and served until 1946. After World War II, he received a bachelor’s degree from Colby College. As a senior in college, he married Mary Bauman, forming what would be a 70-year union until his death in 2018. Along the way, they had and raised seven children.

Gates started his career at Younker Bros. in Des Moines, Iowa, after being hired into his executive training program in 1949. Two years later, Gates joined B. Altman. Known for his work ethic and interpersonal skills, Gates “would log miles in the store every day, taking a keen interest in what was going on in the store. Altman’s was known for its superior customer service and that was something he considered important, ”said his son, who would occasionally go to work with his father.

He was “a strong believer in the loyalty and accountability of the people who worked for him. If they worked hard, he supported them and made sure they got promoted within the organization, ”his son said.

Gates’ first job at B. Altman in 1951 was selling men’s ties during the Christmas season. He then moved to the Ladies’ Floor as Section Head, before being appointed Assistant Buyer. In 1953, Gates was selected as a buyer for the sweater and deer store, and added an assortment of other classifications to his responsibilities over the next nine years. The executive introduced “Irish fisherman’s knitwear” to the United States and persuaded Evan-Picone co-founder Charles Evans to make the first better-proportioned skirts and pants, said Jerome Gates.

Traveling extensively to Europe, South America, and Asia to find interesting womenswear designers and manufacturers, Gates helped Altman’s develop the country’s largest imported sweaters department. His familiarity with the world of sport was also put to good use: at one point in the early 1960s, Gates acted as a buyer of sportswear, swimwear and ski suits, among other categories, to best price. In less than a year, he was promoted to director of sportswear merchandise. In 1972, Gates was asked to take over men’s sportswear and doubled the department’s sales in three years.

In 1975, Gates was appointed Branch Vice President, a position his father had once held. He spent seven years reshaping and reallocating departments and training group leaders to become merchants. After branch sales went fairly well thanks to these efforts, Gates was promoted to general merchandise manager in 1982 for all stores. In addition to the flagship East 34th Street Manhattan and the White Plains store, there were locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

B. Altman was set up with a special tax treatment whereby the retailer donated a certain amount of money to different organizations, said Jerome Gates. When tax laws changed in 1985, nonprofit organizations were required to divest certain for-profit entities. As a result, Altman’s had to separate its real estate from its retail operations. “It was the beginning of the end for Altman’s. They owned 100 percent of their real estate. It was quite valuable and was sold for very high values ​​to investors, and then Altman had to lease this space at unbelievably high rates. And the owners rented it out as much as possible, ”said Jerome Gates. “It was almost like a leveraged buyout.”

Gates retired at the age of 60 before the business was sold for a second time. He then consulted with Woolrich and Brooks Bros., helping them both get into the outlet business. In the late 1990s, Gates quit working but devoted more time to civic matters, most notably as treasurer of the White Plains Beautification Foundation for eight years.

In addition to his son Jerome, Gates is survived by his daughters Linda Gates Bates, Brenda Gallagher, Leslie Gates Ransom and Mary Syzman, and his other sons Roy and Alfred. Donations can be made in memory of Alfred and Mary Gates to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire.