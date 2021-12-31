Fashion
Sofia Vergara shakes her money source while wearing a Walmart dress in her recap of the best moments of 2021
One of the Vergara sofas favorite times of the past year It was when she danced in the garden of her seven-bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills during a Memorial Day reunion.
The 49-year-old Colombian rocked her money source at hunk Rueda de Chimbala in 2019, wearing a blue Sofia Jeans “Short Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Tiered” dress from her Walmart clothing line.
Three of Sofa’s favorite memories were from the Los Angeles set of America’s Got Talent when she and fellow judge Simon Cowell were on foot on April 16.
Vergara – who has 47.7 million social media followers – wore a red dress and stuck out her tongue alongside fellow judge Heidi Klum in a mirror selfie.
And the four-time SAG Award winner showcased a substantial cleavage in a photo with fellow judge Howie Mandell, who got playful ‘bunny ears’ from the 48-year-old German.
Another happy memory from 2021 included the infamous Modern Family Reunion Picnic on June 19 with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland, which angered Ariel Winter who felt left out.
Sofa has posted numerous photos of his friends and family, including his sister, Dr Mariana Vergara, his 30-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and his mother Margarita Vergara de Vergara.
Vergara also made sure to share a photo of her second husband Joe Manganiello and their beloved Chihuahua Bubbles, who they adopted from the Los Angeles Dogs Without Borders shelter around November 2019.
The Koati actors – who started dating in 2014 – celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on November 22.
Thursday, Sofa was hard at work starring PA Leslie Merlin on the set of Netflix’s six-episode series Griselda, of which she is the executive producer and stars as Colombian cartel leader Griselda Blanco.
“Griselda Blanco was a larger than life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to lead a billion dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male pillars we know so much about,” said Vergara. Deadline last month.
‘We are delighted to have found the perfect partners in Eric [Newman], André [Baiz] and Netflix to help us bring this lifelong story to the screen.
The very first billionaire criminal was known as the cocaine grandmother, the black widow and the drug trafficking queen before she was shot, at the age of 69, in 2012.
