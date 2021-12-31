From Satya Paul to Virgil Abloh: Memories of eminent fashion personalities who passed away this year





This year saw the second doomsday wave take hold of the country, followed by the rise of the Delta and now, the Omicron variant, cementing the fear of Covid deep in our lives. And as we enter the New Year with hopes for better days for all of humanity, we cannot forget those who passed away in 2021, leaving us with their art, creativity and inspiring philosophy.

Here are some of the fashion luminaries who have helped us see the world with much more creativity and glamor through their designs. Takeshi Osumi, half of the Japanese men’s clothing brand Mistergentleman A frequent attendee of Tokyo Fashion Week, Takeshi Osumi, who died on January 24 at the age of 47 from sepsis, ran the Mistergentleman brand with co-designer Yuichi Yoshii. Osumi’s designs brought recognizable elements to deconstruct them and bring new blood. “Big-O,” as it was often called, was also the mastermind behind streetwear brands like Phenomenon and Swagger. Carla Zampatti, Australian-Italian fashion designer Carla Zampatti’s illustrious career as a fashion designer spanned 56 years. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Carla Zampatti’s creations have honored the tastes of Nicole kidman, Cate Blanchett and even former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. His designs have been sold in 26 stores in Australia and New Zealand. On April 3, Zampatti, whose career spanned 56 years, succumbed to a fall during an open-air opera performance at the age of 78. Emi Wada, Japanese costume designer Emi Wada holds the Oscar she received for her accomplishments in costume design for the movie “Ran” at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 24, 1986. (AP Photo / File) The costume designer whose creations for Akira Kurosawahad run won the Oscar, Emi Wada died at 84 on November 13. During the 60 years of his career, Wada’s costumes, which preserved Kyoto’s craftsmanship, were also used by renowned film directors like Zhang Yimou and Nagisa Oshima as well as theater and opera. Alber Elbaz, fashion designer The former director of Lanvin, from 2001 to 201.5 and then of his own brand, AZ Factory, Alber Elbaz died on April 25 at the age of 59 from complications related to Covid-19. Elbaz has also been associated with brands such as Guy Laroche, Yves Saint Laurent, Rive Gauche before joining Lanvin. Leigh H. Perkins, Owner, The Orvis Company One of America’s most popular outdoor brands, The Orvis Company lost founder Leigh H. Perkins on May 7 at the age of 93. In three decades, Perkins, who introduced the brand in 1956, has transformed it from a fishing tackle company into a branded lifestyle that has become a household name in America. Satya Paul, Founder, Satya Paul Satya Paul was born in 1942. (Source: Satya Paul / Instagram Stories) Legendary fashion designer Satya Paul, founder of Satya Paul brand who revived and modernized the humblesari, died on January 6 at the age of 87 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore after hospitalization following a stroke. Launched in 1986, its unique graphic prints and neon colors established a unique design language for the brand which is now under the creative direction of Rajesh Pratap Singh. Virgil Abloh, Founder, Off-White and Creative Director of Menswear at Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh was one of the most recognized names in the fashion and art industry of the current generation, bringing the culture and philosophy of streetwear to luxury fashion and breathing new life into menswear. by Louis Vuitton. On November 7, he passed away at the age of 41 after a two-year long private battle with cancer, leaving the global fashion industry in mourning for the loss of this visionary designer. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/remembering-some-of-the-eminent-personalities-in-fashion-we-lost-in-2021-7696755/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos