The best outfits of the last season of “Insecure”





HBO hit series Unsafe just completed its fifth and final season, not only giving us a much needed closure and the fate of beloved characters, but also showcasing their inspiring growth that will be sorely missed. First airing in 2016, the groundbreaking comedy-drama quickly became a fan favorite around the world with its authentic storylines of the Black experience in Los Angeles and presenting its viewers with underrated gems in its strip. original. Above all, we cannot forget how the show captivated audiences with such coveted and groundbreaking fashion moments in every episode, curated by none other than the stylist and costume designer. Shiona Turini. The #InsecureSundays are gone, with the series finale only airing on Sunday, December 26, but we can certainly say that last season may have brought us the best outfits on the show. Take a look back at some of our favorite fashion takes we absolutely adored throughout Season Five of Unsafe, below. Warning: Spoilers for Unsafe forward. Ep. 1: “reunited, okay? “ In the very first scene of the new season, the characters were greeted with a number of jaw-dropping looks. Issa is seen leaving the airport in a casual look. She was wearing a green and gray bomber jacket with wide leg pants. She tied a flannel at the waist and finished her outfit with white sneakers. While visiting his alma mater at Stanford, Issa donned an ombr green plaid ensemble by Dries Van Noten and also launched the new sage Telfar mini bag. Beside her, Molly went for a cream tailored look with a white clutch bag from Bottega Veneta. Kelli and Tiffany also entered this season with looks for days! Tiffany rocked a pink and green belted dress from Gucci (which represented her sisterhood AKA), while Kelli wore a denim and monogram lace dress, also from Gucci. Molly is known for her stunning monochrome cuts. In this scene, she is wearing an all orange look of Sally LaPointes Pre-fall 2021 collection. One of the funniest scenes of the season was when Molly and Issa were robbed by an old friend. In shock, Issa wore a short-sleeved Fela Cuti t-shirt with an orange skirt. Molly opted for an 80s asymmetric zebra print dress from Patrick Kelly. And of course, we can’t forget that the thieves only wanted Amina Muaddi’s dazzling metallic Mollys heels, so they kindly refused to take Issa’s pair of shoes. Ep. 2: “Growth, okay ?!” In the second episode, Molly continues to inspire us with the outfit with this black top with a chain halter, paired with a matching black bottom and mini bag. Issa’s assistant Quoia also served up a few standout looks. In this scene, she was wearing an ombr long sleeve top layered under a brown plaid tank top. She then slipped it under a mint green skirt. Issa’s fashion sense has undoubtedly changed with the growth of her character. While growing her business, she donned a custom-dyed blue turtleneck sweater by Jonathan Simkhai, with a blazer and skirt set from Thebe Magugu. Wearing another assertive sartorial look, with a green tank top underneath. Molly wore another stunning monochrome look to the office: a blue Christopher John Rogers blazer and a matching turtleneck. While visiting her beau Nathan at the hair salon, Issa wore a multi-colored striped top and an asymmetric skirt. Ep. 3: “The pressure, okay ?!” Lawrence also gave us some subtle designer looks this season. In this scene, he was wearing a black Ami de Coeur cardigan from AMI Paris over a blue t-shirt and black stockings. We can’t forget to include KeKe Palmer, who starred in the episode as Condolas’ sister. She was wearing a white tank top cut out of black and red jogging bottoms. Ep. 4: “Faulty, okay ?!” During the crew’s beach day in Episode 4, Issa wore a bright orange one-shoulder tank top and shorts under a rainbow-striped blanket and a Simon Miller Bonsai handbag. Molly is seen in a black center cutout tank top from Rui tucked into an asymmetric, mesh skirt, while Kelli opted for an all-blue jumpsuit and blanket. Ep. 5: “Survive, okay? “ While visiting her mother in the hospital, Molly swaps her skin-revealing dress for something a little more comfortable with Issa, which was actually a one-shoulder cutout dress by Brandon Maxwell. While losing track of time (and the dog Mollys Flava Flav), Issa wore a deconstructed beige tracksuit by Adidas x Danielle Cathari, pairing her outfit with a white tank top and brown heels. Ep. 6: “Tired, okay? “ Wearing a bespoke Nike patchwork top over a white tee and lavender pleated bottom. In the same scene, Issa also wears a green and white checkered ensemble, with a contrasting yellow checkered tie at the waist. While foraging, Issa wore a brown V-neck sweater from Burberry, with gold logo earrings from Telfar. Kofi Siriboe also made a cameo appearance as fashion designer Crenshawn on the show. He wore many standout looks, especially this all-white cut. Molly’s working adjustments will certainly be missed. I mean, that black dress with an asymmetrical neckline was so simple yet so chic! While on a stint with her law firm, Molly confides in her fellow Taurean wearing a teal seatbelt dress by Peter Do. Ep. 7: “Chillin ‘, alright ?!” While getting ready for a girls’ night out, Issa continues to give us inspiration for loungewear as she wore a plaid shirt by Fairy Christmas on a white cropped tank of Lioness clothing and red shorts of Sister shop. Put on a printed silk maxi jacket by Misa Hylton on a black dress. In this scene, Kelli was wearing a black and white kimono and pants Diarrablu, while Molly is seen in a white kimono by Torlowe with a matching bra and shorts. We also see Issa in a yellow print pajama set from Bephies beauty products and lingerie by Savage X Fenty, and Tiffany in a pink feather slip dress by Gilda & Pearl. Ep. 8: “Choices, okay? “ Wearing a printed long sleeve top and red and white plaid skirt to an event hosted by none other than The Blocc. Molly also arrived at the outdoor event in a sage-colored bralette and sleeveless leggings set, paired under a loose matcha green button-down top and matching pants. Equally striking is the blue striped Kellis number. Issa and Quoia talk to Crenshawn, with Issa in a dark green checkered look and Quioa in a mixed pattern outfit. Issa visualizes her dream life with a perforated trench coat from Maison Margiela over a silk dress and heels. Issa’s alter ego was just as gorgeous as her (I wonder why!) In this scene, she was wearing a neutral colored top and pants combo, adorned with black mesh on the sleeves. Dressed in a fuchsia satin mini shirtdress by Attico. Opt for a red cutout top tucked into light orange wide-leg pants and finish with a signature Brownie Twist necklace from The Brownies. Ep. 9: “Outside, okay? “ While bidding Tiffany and Derek farewell, Molly was stunned in a black and white halter dress. Beside her, Taurean is seen in a baby blue suit. Tiffany’s outfits throughout the show were unforgettable. At her farewell party, she wore a strapless floral print top and matching skirt by Christopher John Rogers. Issa wore an orange silk mini dress with a patchwork clutch while Nathan wears a striped button down shirt over a gray t-shirt and black pants. Ep. 10: “Everything is going to be, okay? “ Wearing a black cutout top Sid neigum with denim jeans and pearl earrings. Quoia in this dazzling green corseted look was absolutely breathtaking! Molly comforts Issa after brutal breakup wearing purple ribbed tank top Helmut Lang and cutout pants in white denim by Margiela House. Tiffany shows her friends around her new home in a coral red knit mini dress from Roberta A and a matching orange handbag. In this scene, Issa wears Celine’s multi-colored tie-dye shirt with a white bra and nude leggings. On the left, Molly wears a mint green ribbed knit cardigan and flare pants by Proenza Schouler. Issa dreams of flying first class with Ty Dolla Sign in a black and red floral print turtleneck by Dries Van Noten and matching red pants. Issa makes us want to never go back to our solid color blazers again after being seen rocking this personalized pink and tartan Balenciaga number. Kelli makes a special announcement in a green silk feathered dress, which was actually custom made by the Unsafe design team! Issa’s sparkly halterneck top and silk pants also stood out in this scene. Molly looked absolutely stunning at her wedding, as she wore a fern-embroidered white dress by Oscar de la Renta and custom heels by Brother Eve. The groom is equally dapper in his black and white tuxedo. In one of the show’s final scenes, Mollys bridesmaids coordinate in red maxi sets from Valentino. For many fans, this was a pretty controversial happy ending, but nonetheless we see Issa next to Lawrence and her son wearing a bright orange dress. Lawrence is also seen in a multi-colored striped look.

