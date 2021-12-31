Fashion
What we learned from the Dixie State Men’s WAC opening game against Tarleton State
In the Dixie State WAC opener at Burns Arena on Thursday night, the Tarleton Texans only played six players and four starters every 40 minutes, and Tarleton ruined the 83 Conference opener. -69.
Tarleton has been ravaged by the COVID virus and injuries, with five players and two coaches who did not make the trip to St. George.
Among those who did not speak for Tarleton was starting goalie Shakur Daniel, who was injured in the Texans’ victory over the Air Force last Tuesday.
Despite being shorthanded, the Texans pounced on the Trailblazers, holding a 14-point advantage midway through the first half. Tarleton’s defense stifled Dixie’s offense by shooting just 3/15 off the field.
With ten minutes left, only Hunter Schofield had managed to turn the ball upside down, scoring Dixie’s first seven points as Tarleton held a 21-7 advantage.
Dixie’s offense eventually got back on track and the deficit was reduced to 34-29, but a strong near halftime pushed the Texans up to 11.
Despite a 14-2 run in the second that reduced Tarleton’s lead to two, Dixie was never able to come back quite even.
Every punch Dixie threw, Tarleton countered one of their own despite tired legs.
Slow start too difficult to overcome
In the first nine minutes of the first half, Dixie’s offense struggled to settle into a rhythm, shooting just 3/15 before correcting the course and ending the half with the 9 / 14.
Tarleton’s defense smothered the Trailblazers, attacking closures and entering lanes, forcing four turnovers at the start.
In Dixie’s cold shot, Hunter Schofield was the lone bright spot with Dixie’s seven points as the Trailblazers fell 21-7.
Even when head coach Jon Judkins turned to the reserves, only Noa Gonsalves was able to find some string with five points and the only two buckets off the bench. The rest of Dixie’s reserves combined to shoot 0/5 and a combined -16.
Tarleton’s 15-point lead was reduced to just 34-29 with 3:00 left in the half before a tough Hicks three ignited a quick 8-3 run to close the half for Tarleton.
The second half is not enough to complete the return
Trailing by 11 early in the second half and seeing the Texas lead reach 14, the Dixie offense needed a spark.
The flint that sparked a rally came off the bench in the form of Trevon Allfrey and Noa Gonsalves. The pair of freshmen helped Dixie cut a 14-point deficit to two, each contributing a pair of buckets in a 14-2 run for the Trailblazers who had only led them 59-57.
Speed of Tarleton guards make the difference
The Tarleton Texans faced six players Thursday night. Four of their starters played the 40 minutes, including Freddy Hicks and Javontae Hopkins.
Hicks led all scorers with 27 points, as he and Hopkins were able to easily work their way into the teeth of Dixie’s defense.
Possessing back to back in the second half, Watch Gipson, who also played the 40 minutes, managed to overtake his defender for easy finishes at the rim. The undisputed layups came just after Dixie reduced the Texans’ lead to two, quickly giving Tarleton a two-possession lead with just under seven minutes to go.
The threat of dribbling opened up avenues of fire for Tarleton. The Texans hit 10/20 from behind the arc.
At the end of the road, Tarleton
Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue supporting his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.
