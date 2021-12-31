Victoria Beckham’s fashion label needs a cash injection to stay afloat





Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand will need additional investment to stay afloat after suffering an 8.7 million loss when Covid struck, the company’s auditors have warned. The company faces significant uncertainty over its ability to continue operating after declining sales in 2020, BDO accountants say. They added that Victoria Beckham Holdings had indicated that she would need “continued support and funding from shareholders, and that no contractual arrangement is in place for this funding.” The company – whose clothes were worn by Gwyneth Paltrow and the Duchess of Sussex – has already received additional cash on several occasions from shareholders, including David and Victoria Beckham. It received 9.2 million loans in 2020 to settle a debt with HSBC, according to accounts on file with Companies House, while another 600,000 have been given to the company this year to help it cope with the damage it has caused. by Covid. Earlier this year, Ms Beckham said her business was hit by the pandemic and added: “I’m lucky I still have a business, but running fashion shows costs a lot of money.” The former Spice Girls star’s business has now suffered eight years of losses since its inception in 2008. Sales for 2020 were $ 36.1million, down 6% from 2019 levels, with administrators saying lockdowns hampered sales at its wholesale and flagship store in London. The company said it cut costs over the year to deal with the downturn, cutting IT contracts and merging its two brands – Victoria Beckham and Victoria, Victoria Beckham – into one. He also received a payment of 582,900 under a settlement agreement, which is said to relate to a trademark litigation with Australian skincare company VB Skinlab. Directors of Victoria Beckham Holdings said they had now adopted “a new strategic plan for the company for the next three years, with particular emphasis on reducing costs, streamlining operations and building a business model. long-term”. The company added: “Despite the lack of formal confirmation of this continued support, the directors have a reasonable expectation that any support will be provided by the shareholders and have accordingly prepared the financial statement on a going concern basis. exploitation. “

