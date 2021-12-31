Carol Vorderman, 61, dazzles in a “one leg” dress, flaunting her famous figure. »Common thread





Carol Vorderman, 61, dazzles in a “one leg” dress that reveals her famous figure. Carol Vorderman, 61, claims to be a ‘fashion victim’ as she stuns in a tight ‘one leg’ dress after sharing a sweet Christmas post on social media. In her most recent Instagram post, Carol Vorderman flaunts her famous figure in a ‘one leg’ dress. In an orange ribbed dress, the 61-year-old shared another selfie in the dressing room, showcasing her incredible curvy figure. The actress showed her 195,000 Instagram followers different angles of the burnt orange dress. She wore black leggings and knee-high boots with the dress slit thigh high. “I woke up with a bit of fluff in my locks… boom,” Carol wrote, kissing her naturally curly blonde hair. The presenter said she was a “fashion victim” from another perspective. “One-legged dress (hashtag) FashionVictim,” she wrote. Carol admitted that she had berated herself for her appearance before. “I’m not as beautiful as I used to be, but I’m probably more confident,” she told the Express. I realized that all of my self-criticism was largely ineffective. “As you get older you realize that you don’t have to be the prettiest girl in the room with the longest legs.” The presenter, who has won the rear of the year twice, is now a size 12 and has already won the rear of the year. Carol isn’t afraid to pose for the cameras, like she did on Christmas Eve when she showed off her festive ensemble. The model wore a bodycon gold dress with black strappy heels and black sleeves that showcased her stunning curves. She also outlined her eyes with a black pencil, which really made them stand out. “Merry Christmas everyone,” she wrote alongside the set of photos. I only send you smiles. “I’m pretending to be an adult today in a dress… we’re going to a big party with friends and we’ve all been tested and semi-isolated to protect ourselves today, as many of us have done. over the past few weeks. “ “I am so happy and grateful to have so many amazing people in my life from all over the world.” The oceans are crossed by love and mischief. Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date with the latest show business news and to follow your favorite celebrities.

