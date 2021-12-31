Who is Lena Situations and how does she conquer the world of fashion?

Stylist and blogger, Chiara Ferragni has become in a few years one of the most powerful names in fashion in the world.

She better watch her because Lena Mahfouf, better known by the pseudonym Lena Situations, could be about to steal the show.

She may only be 24 years old, but she can already boast of collaborations with major fashion houses, of seeing her name in the prestigious New York Times, and to appear in one of the Forbes’ famous lists.

Married to Italian rapper Fedez, Ferragni rose to prominence in the late 2000s with her blog The blonde salad, which allowed him to build a real empire, including collaborations with fashion houses like Dior and Chanel, among others, the launch of his own fashion brand, and followers galore.

The Italian blogger enjoys international notoriety, to the point of being named the most powerful fashion influencer in the world according to Forbes.

Followed by nearly 26 million people on Instagram, the young mother has managed to make a name for herself in the fashion world. But in 2021, Lena Situations seems to have had even more impact …

A new dose of authenticity

At a time when social networks are multiplying, and where self-expression and authenticity are the new watchwords, it is Lena Situations, with her desire to show herself as she is, who seems to have hit the mark. .

At just 24 years old, the YouTuber and blogger or whatever you call her stands out clearly for her simple simplicity, appearing as much without makeup as in high-end outfits, and draws on the codes that speak to new generations . : authenticity, inclusiveness and benevolence.

These three words make her such a great success now and in the future.

Launchmetrics, which developed the Media Impact Value (MIV), an algorithm to measure the impact and therefore the value of placements and mentions on different platforms in the fashion, luxury and cosmetics sector, tells us in its latest review that Lena Situations is by far the most powerful influencer around.

Although she has fewer followers than Ferragni on Instagram, a mere 3.4 million Lena Situations can boast of a successful collaboration with Dior, while being at the center of a long-format piece in the New York Times, and appearing among Forbes’ “30 under 30” emerging talents to watch in the film and entertainment industry.

According to the final ranking of the year of Launchmetrics, based on the best influencers of the luxury fashion and beauty industry in 2021, the young woman occupies the first place.

For the house of Dior alone, it would have generated an MIV of 4.72 million US dollars (19.9 million RM) … Not bad!

Note that the American influencer Emma Chamberlain occupies the second place this year, with an MIV estimated at 2.33 million US dollars (9.8 million RM) for the Louis Vuitton house, that is to say half of the rising star French.

Next come the no less influential Xenia Adonts, with a MIV of US $ 2.13 million (RM 8.9 million) for Gucci, Lea Elui with $ 1.76 million (RM 7.4 million) for Givenchy. and Leonie Hanne with $ 1.2 million (RM 5.1 million) for Balenciaga.

Ferragni follows with over US $ 450,000 (RM 1.9 million) for Fendi. However, with the Italian blogger’s multiple partnerships with major luxury houses, as well as her own brand and multiple activities, Chiara’s days of influence are far from over. AFP Relaxnews