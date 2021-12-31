Fashion
Michigan State Closes Resurgence Season Appropriately With Peach Bowl Win
ATLANTA Michigan State had not scored since his second possession of the game.
Quarterback Payton Thorne made two turnovers, including a fumble returned for a touchdown, and the Spartans were down 11 points midway through the fourth quarter. And they were starved of their best player, US running back Kenneth Walker III, who retired from the game after declaring himself for the NFL draft.
Stuck in a corner, the Michigan State No.10 (11-2) responded as he did much of this season to rally to a 31-21 victory over No.12 Pittsburgh ( 11-3) Thursday night at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. .
I told them that performance was very revealing of how we’ve played all season and our culture, second-year coach Mel Tucker recalled telling his team after the game. Were relentless, we don’t flinch, we believe in the process, we keep cutting, were in great shape.
It was a fitting way to cap off the biggest single-season turnaround in program history after the Spartans posted a 2-5 record last year. Thorne hit Jayden Reed for a 22-yard touchdown pass with less than three minutes to go to put them back in the lead. And with Pittsburgh leading behind third-string quarterback Davis Beville with a shot to tie the game or take the lead, linebacker Cal Haladay intercepted a pass and sent it back 78 yards for a score to seal the victory. .
We know we can go deep into the fourth quarter and wear down teams, take them to deep water and that’s where we want to be, Tucker said. We were able to get them to this point and were able to finish.
Michigan State scored in their first two practices of the game as Thorne connected with Reed for a touchdown and Matt Coghlin scored a field goal for a solid start. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, was already without quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett, who retired from the game, and substitute Nick Patti broke his collarbone diving for a touchdown in the first quarter. which pushed Beville into the lineup.
While appearing to have a huge advantage and move the ball, Michigan State has continued to squander scoring opportunities with execution errors and untimely penalties. Coghlin, who suffered an injury at the end of the season, missed a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter, leading Tucker to abandon the field goal. The Panthers offense came to life with a late first-half touchdown to take the lead, then returned a Thorne fumble for a touchdown on the third play of the third quarter.
Pittsburgh had the momentum and Thorne struggled before regrouping and finishing 29 for 50 passing 354 yards and three touchdowns while setting career highs for completed passes, attempts and yards. He also broke the program’s record for touchdown passes in one season while finishing with 27.
He showed extraordinary poise, Tucker said of Thorne. He has shown a certain maturity. We talked throughout the game and just talked about what we need to do to improve, what do we need to do to be on the right track?
Thorne said he liked the coins to be called out, but believed his footwork was off. And despite the struggles, he heard support from Michigan state fans near the sideline.
I feel like in the fourth quarter I was only playing one game at a time, Thorne said, just reading the defense and taking what it gives us.
In what might have been his last game with the Spartans, Reed made six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns while being named the Peach Bowl’s offensive MVP. Jalen Nailor returned from a four-game injury absence to register six receptions for 108 yards and tight end Connor Heyward landed a touchdown in the middle of the fourth that ended the teams’ scoreless drought.
On the other side of the ball, the Michigan States defense put in a strong performance against a Pittsburgh team that entered the game ranked third in the nation in score (43.0) and fifth in total offense ( 502.9). It was obviously not the same offense without Pickett and relying on a third stringer at quarterback, but the Spartans allowed just 274 total yards of attack, posted five sacks and 14 points. of Pittsburgh were off turnovers. Haladay put the exclamation mark on the win with his second interception return for a touchdown this season.
In my mind, I just thought I was probably going to get yelled at a bit because I’m supposed to fall into this situation, said Haladay, who was named the Peach Bowl’s defensive MVP. But I couldn’t do it, I couldn’t let the opportunity go through my head.
Heading into the season, it was widely predicted that Michigan State would finish last in the Big Ten East Division, then started 8-0, topped off by rallying at 16 points in the second half to beat Michigan. The Spartans were chasing a conference title and a place in the college football playoffs until the end of November and finished with the sixth 11-game winning streak in program history.
I felt our team gave us everything they had in every game and emptied the bucket with extreme effort, played tenaciously, were resilient, played to win, Tucker said. And that’s all you can ask for.
