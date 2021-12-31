Best games: Purdue, Michigan state thrilling win

As the Bowl season continues, the matchups just keep getting better. Thursday was a perfect example.

The kickoff was a battle between North Carolina and South Carolina in the Mayo Bowl. The Gamecocks came away with a 38-21 victory, but one has to wonder if coach Shane Beamer enjoyed his reward a 4.5 gallon sprinkle of mayonnaise.

After that, Purdue closed a momentous campaign in 2021 with a thrilling 48-45 victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

The marquee game of the day featured Pittsburgh’s No.12 and Michigan State’s No.10 in the Peach Bowl. The long-awaited clash lived up to the hype as the Spartans scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter en route to an impressive 31-21 victory.

The final game of the night saw Wisconsin defeat Arizona State 20-13 at the Las Vegas Bowl.

Here are the best Bowl Thursday games:

Las Vegas Bowl Wisconsin 20, Arizona 13

The rears need love too

Wisconsin entered the board first as fullback John Chenal hit him from eight yards.

Aerate

With just under two minutes to go in the first quarter, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz joined Jake Ferguson at the back of the end zone, giving the Badgers a 14-3 lead.

Sun Devils with the answer

Arizona State started the second half with a bang as RB Daniyel Ngata capped a five-game, 64-yard drive with a rush score, bringing the score to 20-13.

The Sun Devils’ return attempt fell through as the Badgers ran out of time in the end, scoring a 20-13 victory.

Fishing bowl # 10 Michigan State 31, # 12 Pittsburgh 21

Quick Start

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne joined former high school teammate Jayden Reed for 28 yards, giving the Spartans a 7-0 advantage early on.

Patti at the pylon

Pitt responded right away as QB Nick Patti walked 16 yards for the score, tying the score at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

Third string QB, no problem

Third-string QB Davis Beville entered the game for Pitt and delivered a four-yard strike to Jared Wayne, giving the Panthers a 14-10 lead.

Scoop and score

Pitt’s D made another big statement, forcing a fumble, then bringing him 26 yards from home. The touchdown tied a program record for defensive scores in one season.

Get up!

Michigan State TE Connor Heyward leapt up and came down with a clutch TD grip, making it 21-16.

Rock the baby

Reed rose through the ranks and landed a 22-yard touchdown, putting the Spartans on top. It followed with an unmissable “rock the baby” celebration.

Reservations for six!

With Pitt behind the wheel and looking to tie the game or take the lead, Michigan State LB Cal Haladay recovered the pass and sent it back 78 yards for the TD that sealed the game.

Musical City Bowl Purdue 45, Tennessee 42

Off hook

Hendon Hooker’s 41-yard penny to Cedric Tillman put the Volunteers up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

On the board

Purdue responded right away as quarterback Aidan O’Connell joined Broc Thompson for a 75-yard touchdown. And yes, the ref almost tackled Thompson.

Do in two

The Vols wasted little time as Hooker dropped another deep ball at Tillman for a touchdown.

Back to the top

After the Boilermakers took a 23-21 halftime lead, Tennessee came out shooting as Velus Jones Jr. screened home!

We have a game

We go back and forth as O’Connell left TJ Sheffield a perfect penny for the score, giving the Boilermakers a 30-28 lead.

Refuse to go down

Purdue TE Payne Durham caught a pass down the middle and then refused to go down, smashing several tackles and rumbling 62 yards into the end zone.

Fourth down, no problem

The Vols were back there right away as Hooker found Tillman for their third TD of the game, the latter with a 13-yard strike to tie it at 38-38.

Employment day

The Boilermakers hit back with a 70-yard reception pass from O’Connell to Thompson. With this pass, O’Connell set a Purdue bowl game record!

Walk off!

After getting a huge save on the fourth down, Purdue recovered the ball and Mitchell Fineran kicked a winning basket of 39 yards in overtime.

Bowl of Mayo Duke South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

The winner goes to the loot

The Mayo Bowl-winning coach began to imagine him being bathed in mayonnaise. Is it an incentive?

In depth !

The Gamecocks struck first with a huge disappointment. Receiver Dakereon Joyner lined up at quarterback, dodged the rush and threw a 69-yard pass to Jaheim Bell.

Ring the bell

It wasn’t long before Bell struck again, this time from QB Zeb Noland for 66 yards. The two-point conversion that followed took him to 15-0.

Feel the movements

The Gamecocks took an 18-0 lead in the first quarter. Then, after the Heels clashed at 18-10 early in the second, South Carolina struck again with another big play. At halftime, South Carolina was leading 25-13.

Yum?

during this time

Sam the man

Tar Heels star Sam Howell kept the Tar Heels in the game, throwing a TD assist in the third quarter as UNC remained within 11 points.

South Carolina reigns supreme

But in the end, for better or worse, it was all Gamecocks.