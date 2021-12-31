Fashion
The most interesting men’s fashion clothing collaborations of 2021 – Health Guild News
In a world that seems more combative and polarized than ever, it’s nice to see a collaboration in one form or another. Fortunately, in fashion we can’t wait to choose. In recent years we have not been able to evolve towards collaboration, this little “x” among our favorite brands is a constant in the daily collections of clothing and sneakers for men.
Collaborations are a welcome opportunity to experiment, bringing together the best of both worlds for limited outings. Some are modest, combining complementary brands, while others are downright ridiculous, which in itself is quite endearing. No need to buy it, but it’s nice to know it’s there.
One of the highlights of the year was a collaboration between Lil Nas X and mischievous design studio MSCHF, which ended in a bloody shoe that sparked a cry in American conservative circles and a strong demand for Nike. One more confirmation that there is no bad publicity. Others, like Barbour x Noah, were just effortless capsules, the results of two labels that put it on.
Without further ado, here are our favorite collaborations of the year: articles that we would put to those we are delighted to have seen from afar.
Rowing Blazers x Umbro
Umbro is not the only classic sports brand to join the modern prep label of the New York Rowing Blazers this year (Row has done the same), but this colorful capsule with printed workout kits and designs is a marvel. Tartan and rainbow stripes mixed together: what’s not to love?
Barbour x Noah
Few brands seem to be able to consistently present collaborations like Barbour. Whether it’s his previous work with Engineered Garments or his efforts this year alongside Bape and CP Company, you feel like design is headed for South Shields after all, never forget that these pieces are always to wear.
Ditto for the Brendon Babenzien collection skate-prep fusion brand, Noah, which introduces the perfect amount of colors and patterns to stand out.
Snow Peak x Pendleton
Collaboration doesn’t have to involve clothes. A collaboration can be two notable brands that only make very, very good covers, that’s great too. Like an elderly superstar DJ with a sake player or an international turmeric footballer. Do what makes you happy. We bet these camping inspired blankets do just that.
Arc’teryx x Jil Sander
Are you going to a snowy place this year? Equip yourself with a collaboration between Frank Oceans’ favorite outdoor label and the brand of the moment, Jil Sander. Go ahead, you deserve it. One of the most anticipated falls of 2021 has come in the form of ski, snowboard and mountain sports equipment. For something more affordable, Jil Sander has also worked with Uniqlo this year. Less tension in the wallet.
Brompton x Oliver Spencer
We’re big fans of Oliver Spencer in Ape. Everything about the brand seems particularly personal and neat and at a time when most brick and mortar buying experiences they’re not, to say the least, great, walking into an OS store is immediately heartwarming. Teaming up with British cycling icons Brompton this year, the resulting pieces have channeled practicality, but also sleek innovation sleeves like reflective threads in grid formats for optimal saddle visibility.
Stone Island x New Balance
Good luck getting them in your hands because they will be in the resale business for a long time, but it has happened and life is even richer, right? A memorable sneaker design that should be inscribed on “We’re fine, thank you, we’ll watch from here.” Still, it’s always nice to show off.
Nike x Patta
Great for sneakerheads everywhere. Dutch street clothes label Patta has worked with Nike on some particularly notable Air Max 1 launches this year, such as Rush Maroon, Monarch and Noise, as well as matching hoodies, sweaters, sweatpants and t-shirts.
Frame x The Ritz
They don’t have to be the only clothing brands to group together. Beacons can be associated, for example, with a hotel, especially an elegant hotel like the Ritz. And that’s exactly what premium brand Frames has done this year, with compelling results that are perfect for a stylish breakfast buffet.
8ON8 x channels
You had us at Marco Polo. Canalis d’Italie’s collaborative adventure on the streets of modern China inspired by the explorer is the collaboration we didn’t think we needed. But the more we watch it, the more we definitely do. Wider silhouettes, an inspired use of silk and a look at Canali’s heritage… tick, tick, tick.
Reebok x Eames
British sportswear brand Reebok, originally founded in Bolton, partnered with Eames this year. Who would have thought? Yes, it’s Eames: Aspirational Reading Chair Manufacturers. The Reebok x Eames Club C collection was a two-shoe project celebrated by 20th century designer Ray Eames, reinterpreting his work. A great pub conversation start when someone asks you about your slippers.
Coach x Bape
Tokyo is with New York in the mix of old and new this year. The trainer’s use of premium materials and classic silhouettes is paired with Bape brand’s bold prints inspired by camouflage and the must-have skate. A welcome contrast and a sign of the old guard’s warmth towards experimentation.
Christopher Raeburn x Private White
Two innovative, high-quality brands combine as Private White’s approach to luxury men’s clothing achieves some of Raeburn’s recycling magic. The fan and the canopy of the parachute are transformed into notable coats with classic silhouettes and a bold use of eye-catching panels.
He loves Leon Dore x New Balance
A notable this year for the thick shoe hypebeasts. The emergence of a stream of subreddit speculation and great books, including Action Bronson, Aime Leon Dore, and New Balance among others, was a sought-after drop. Very New Jersey.
Salehe Bembury x Crocs
Now we weren’t saying we were wearing them out, but absolutely putting them on at home or working in a busy kitchen. Iconic American designer Salehe Bembury does the impossible: he designs the only potentially acceptable pair of Crocs. Well done.
RM Williams x Drake’s
Drakes are no strangers to collaboration. And for a brand that sells timeless preppy style, Australian boot maker RM Williams seems like an obvious match. The result was nice boots who are as much at home in the range as they are accompanied by clothes, strolling in the city.
