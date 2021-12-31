dress in these COLORS according to your zodiac sign for the NEW YEAR – CVBJ

Fashion
dress in these COLORS according to your zodiac sign for the NEW YEAR
The arrival of year 2022 Fast approaching and like every December 31st, this end of the year is the perfect opportunity to come full circle, turn the page and start over.
If you want to attract the best energies, be it money, health, abundance and, of course, love, it is important that you know how to choose the tone of clothes that you should wear on this occasion, then here we will tell you what are the colors to welcome the new year according to your zodiac sign.
RAM
To leave behind all the bad things of 2021 and start the year with new and renewed energies, it is necessary for Aries to use the color white. This color symbolizes the times of peace and harmony that await you.
Taurus
For people under the sign of Taurus, black will be the perfect color to welcome 2022 with open arms. This color conveys elegance and sensuality, two characteristics that will help them awaken sexuality.
Gemini
For Geminis, it’s time to take the red clothes out of the closet. Whether you wear it as a dress, sweater or underwear, this color can have big surprises in store for you: it can be love, passion or power.
Cancer
For those under the sign of Cancer, the moment of prosperity has arrived – this time they must dress in the color of gold for fortune, success and abundance to enter their life.
Leo
For Lions, 2021 has been a good year, but bad energy could kick in for the next one, so it’s best to wear silver-colored clothes, a tone associated with confidence and wisdom, but also creativity and to creativity. innovation.
Virgin
For those who are under the sign of Virgo, purple will be the ideal color to welcome this new year. This tone represents positive energies and relates to the approach to spirituality and self-love.
Balance
The good times are coming for Libras, and by 2022 you will likely need luck, confidence, and a pure connection with the universe. That is why this new year you should dress in green clothes.
Scorpio
For those under the sign of Scorpio, it is time to attract prosperity, hope and strength. For this reason, on these festive dates, it is advisable to wear pink clothes.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians will undoubtedly experience success in 2022 and that is why it is important to attract success, persistence and abundance. The yellow color will help them achieve the prosperity they deserve.
Capricorn
For Capricorns, next year will be the perfect opportunity to maintain a positive mind and attitude, ward off bad energies, and seek professional prestige and fame. To attract these benefits, it is necessary that they use the gray color to welcome the new year.
Aquarium
Orange is the perfect color for people under the sign of Aquarius. This color is related to yellow and red, so you can attract the benefits of both: love, prosperity and success both in the workplace and on a personal level.
Pisces
For Pisces, the blue color will be the one indicated to wear on the last day of the year. It is about conveying security, confidence and tranquility. In addition, this shade works to attract protection and health into your life.
