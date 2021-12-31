UTC men ride ETSU to open SoCon calendar





The University of Tennessee Chattanooga men’s basketball team announced their Southern Conference schedule by dominating fashion Thursday night, beating rivals East Tennessee State University 82-52 at McKenzie Arena. The Mocs are 11-3 overall after the win, the most lopsided in the series since UTC defeated ETSU 93-59 on January 22, 2005. Photo gallery UTC Men’s Basketball vs. ETSU December 30, 2021 See 16 photos The hosts outscored the Buccaneers (8-6, 0-1) in all respects Thursday, compiling 38 points in the paint at 12, 18 points from the ETSU second chance to the Bucs’ eight and 23 points from the bench to the Bucs. six of the visitors. . The Mocs also overtook ETSU 47-26. “It was a decisive game? I think it can be, just because nobody really knows anything about someone you’re watching,” UTC coach Lamont Paris said. “You see this team has this record, this team has this record, but the barometer will always be measured by what you do in conference, right? Everyone sees it – I did – and naturally says, “Well, they’re taking care of that, so let’s see what it really looks like in the conference game. So to that end, it makes a statement about what it looks like in the conference game, and so it was a good game for us. “If we could bottle this recipe and make it over and over again we would, but I think it potentially sends a message about what the next game will be like. “ The Mocs were led by Malachi Smith’s 17 points and he also had four assists. Silvio De Sousa added 13 points and 13 rebounds, a season-high, with 11 points and nine rebounds in the second half alone. AJ Caldwell and David Jean-Baptiste scored 11 apiece, while Avery Diggs had eight and Darius Banks finished with seven plus eight rebounds and six assists. UTC won’t play until Wednesday at Wofford. The Mocs’ game at Mercer, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns for the Bears, according to a SoCon statement Thursday. Compiled by Gene Henley. Contact him at [email protected]

