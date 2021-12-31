Karisma Kapoor’s Blue Elephant Paws are an easy to sizzle style in trendy Y2K pantsuits | Fashion trends





Closing the year on fashion notes, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor left us passed out as she dropped the latest pics in a blue pantsuit where her elephant paws were easy clues to killing fashion. Y2K. A style icon in the 2000s, Karisma continues to be a fashion inspiration and her latest viral photos in the funky blue pantsuit are power dressing goals this Friday. Drawing on her social media account, Karisma shared two photos from her last photoshoot where she was seen putting her foot forward. The photos showed the diva wearing an indigo-colored crew-neck t-shirt that featured contrasting white stripes on the neckline and hem. It was teamed with a pair of matching high waisted pants and an indigo jacket that had long sleeves, formal lapels and silver buttons sewn onto the epaulets and waist to give the suit a semi-formal look. Leaving her soft, luscious curls open down her back in a side-parted hairstyle, Karisma amplified the glam quotient with a touch of pink lipstick, rosy, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of eye- black liner, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Karisma set the internet on fire. She was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri and captioned the pictures, Flippin it (sic). | # + | The pantsuit is attributed to the Japanese-American clothing brand, Adeam, which boasts of an aesthetic between East and West that merges inspiration from the upbringing of founder Hanako Maedas spent between Tokyo and New York. Adeam is known for using traditional Japanese techniques on modern figures. Lifting the Covid-19 lockdown prompts us to hit the road in style and deliver a bombshell look as we head to work or resume business trips and who better to take fashion inspiration from than the Bollywood divas. As blockages lift across the world after more than a year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fashion for power suits has become a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you're looking for a fresh take on how to make hearts beat faster with your daring, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the beauties of BTown sort out your fashion concerns. Move over the monochrome clothes and go for edgy suits like that of Karisma Kapoor instead of the conventional black or beige tones they usually come and recreate sultry styles in pantsuits to serve up fascinating looks and augment. the heat quotient.

