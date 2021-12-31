Kylie Minogue is seen in an asymmetrical pink dress as she works her angles for bright shots

Kylie Minogue got a vision Thursday night as she shared two bright snaps in an asymmetrical pink dress.

The Australian singer, 53, worked the cameras as she posed a storm in the gorgeous ensemble, which sported a frilly collar, long sleeves and a draped skirt.

For the first pic on her Instagram post, the hitmaker I Should Be So Lucky struck a candid pose perched on a table, showing off her radiant face in makeup – including a striking red lipstick.

Showing more of her beauty in pink, Kylie decided to lay back on the table, drawing attention to the puffy details of her dress and the cream details at the waist.

Her niche might be performing well, but Kylie certainly had the aura of a role model for her latest Instagram shots, which she simply captioned with two hearts and a flower.

The Princess of Pop used her Twitter profile on the same day to mark the end of 2021.

Along with a video of her year’s highlights, the pop star tweeted: “Thank you 2021 see you later in 2022 [kiss emoji]’.

Earlier this month the princess of popadmitted then that she never “aimed” to become a figurehead of any movement, she “naturally” wants to see “all walks of life” in the audience of her shows.

Speaking to Olly Alexander before their ‘secret meetings with Hilton’, she responded by calling him a ‘gay icon’ and said: ‘I had no intention of doing this, it was only natural. what I feel.

“There is so much talk about inclusiveness, and I felt like I still had that from the start. I used to say that I liked being able to watch my shows, and there are just all walks of life – there was never any judgment.

The two performers – who first met when Olly Years & Years’ band supported her in Hyde Park in London in 2015 – admitted they were ‘really nervous’ when they started playing again. perform in front of fans after such a long time because of the Covid pandemic.

Olly added: “It’s amazing! I felt quite moved the first time around, because I realized how much I missed it.