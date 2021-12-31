Maryland men’s basketball overtakes Brown using impressive second-half performance

Once Maryland’s men’s basketball started, there was no way to stop the flow of offense.

The fight started with whistles and saves and continued with a searing Terp offense until Maryland exploded for a decisive 13-0 run in the second half.

After a devised transfer game brought Hakim Hart to the rim to start the race, apparently everyone got underway. Donta Scott hit the Terps the first three of the game and Fatts Russell soared through defense on the next offensive possession to take the lead.

Russells’ double-clutch layup and the next eight points in the 13-point race that featured four different scorers gave Maryland a lead they held until the final buzzer.

“We just found our chemistry in playing backwards,” Hart said. “We have a lot of players who play with a powerful finish to the rim with ease. It makes things easier. “One more kick, one more kick, open kick” stuff like that. ”

As Eric Ayala, Hart, Scott and Russell continued to rack up points, each finishing with 15 or more points in the initial 13-point run and thereafter, a new case of Marylands resilience was consolidating.

“For us, finishing the month on a three-game winning streak will give us confidence for the Big Ten,” said interim head coach Danny Manning. “And that’s just a testament to our guys wanting and wanting to go out there and want to do something.”

Blocking and battling a team Brown (8-7) for the first 20 minutes, Maryland (8-4, 0-1 B1G) dominated for the last 20, earning their eighth win of the season out of a, 81- 67, score.

At the start of the game, it was clear that Brown had no interest in being a pushover. He got to the line and shot fouls and sucked in the flow of the game, keeping the Terps out of rhythm.

It was a brand of basketball the Bears were comfortable with, but Maryland was not in its element. His 37% and 0% field clip and three, respectively, were enough to indicate that the Terps were off. Brown got 13 first-half chances on the charity strip due to his low, low offense and fouled Maryland 15 times in the first half on the other end.

The Terps were fortunate enough to be helped by the serves of Fatts Russell who, despite his bumped knee, hit the basket with the same verve he boasted of before his injury to Lehigh. Russell’s quick five-point and first-half effort helped Maryland work their way to a reasonable four-point deficit, 39-35, at halftime after suffering an intimidating seven-point disadvantage .

“It’s good for him because his speed makes our pace so much faster,” Hart said of Russell’s quick return to form.

Before the break, Maryland had a lot to clean up to avoid another non-conference upheaval. The Terps bench had not scored, the first starting court, Qudus Wahab and Scott, were in trouble and they had no answer for Browns Tamenang Choh, who easily reached the free throw line and led the two teams with 18 points in the first half. .

The bench totaled just two points after another half of the game and Choh added to his performance in the first half with seven more points in the second half, but Maryland had an answer for their struggling attack.

The aforementioned quartet of Hart, Russell, Ayala and Scott, this time around got the second half response the Terps desperately needed and fed off each other and rediscovered the fluidity that had been lacking to begin with. And in the last half, the Terps shot a 50% improvement on three and 60% from the ground.

At one point, Russell lobed at Hart for two. In another, Ayala used a set of lifting screens to open up the painting and find the bottom of the net. Russell and Ayala also played basketball in isolation. Ayala passed out and made her way all the way to 22 points, the top of the team, and Russell got high and pushed her way up to 18. Scott and Hart finished with 15 and 17, respectively.

“The sky is the limit for us. We’re really talented, ”said Russell. “Our main goal was to figure out how we were going to put it all together. And I have the impression that in the last two games, we are moving in the right direction.

