The Lansky Brothers of Memphis dress up rock stars and “wanna be rock stars”

Sitting in the lobby of The Peabody Hotel, Hal and Julie Lansky repeatedly interrupt the conversation to greet passers-by. By pointing to the coin, Hal Lansky is able to locate hotel guests who have been making their way to town from Santa Fe, New Mexico in the past week.

“The Delta begins in the lobby of the Peabody,” said Hal Lansky. “This is the Memphis living room.”

Lansky Brothers, the store run by Hal and Julie Lansky, has had a location in the Peabody since 1981, when the family opened a small, 300-square-foot tie store for Jack A. Belz.

“After that we started to grow,” said Hal Lansky. “We took over the next space, we took over the next space, we took over this space, we took over this space, we took over this space. We have most of the retail businesses. [space] here.”

Bernard Lansky at his Beale Street clothing store on August 1, 1987. Lansky sold clothes to a young Elvis Presley from that store in the 1950s.

By the time the family opened this tie store, The Peabody was booming after being closed for nearly a decade due to financial problems. Belz bought the hotel in the mid-1970s for $ 400,000 and spent $ 25 million to renovate it. The Peabody reopened in 1981 and marked the start of a decade of revitalizing downtown Memphis.

“People are coming, they want to be entertained,” Hal Lansky said of The Peabody’s location. “Of course they’re coming, they want to see the ducks, but they’re also coming to connect with the Lanskys.”

