The Lansky Brothers of Memphis dress up rock stars and “wanna be rock stars”

Sitting in the lobby of The Peabody Hotel, Hal and Julie Lansky repeatedly interrupt the conversation to greet passers-by. By pointing to the coin, Hal Lansky is able to locate hotel guests who have been making their way to town from Santa Fe, New Mexico in the past week.

“The Delta begins in the lobby of the Peabody,” said Hal Lansky. “This is the Memphis living room.”

Lansky Brothers, the store run by Hal and Julie Lansky, has had a location in the Peabody since 1981, when the family opened a small, 300-square-foot tie store for Jack A. Belz.

“After that we started to grow,” said Hal Lansky. “We took over the next space, we took over the next space, we took over this space, we took over this space, we took over this space. We have most of the retail businesses. [space] here.”

By the time the family opened this tie store, The Peabody was booming after being closed for nearly a decade due to financial problems. Belz bought the hotel in the mid-1970s for $ 400,000 and spent $ 25 million to renovate it. The Peabody reopened in 1981 and marked the start of a decade of revitalizing downtown Memphis.

“People are coming, they want to be entertained,” Hal Lansky said of The Peabody’s location. “Of course they’re coming, they want to see the ducks, but they’re also coming to connect with the Lanskys.”

Even before their Peabody store, the Lansky brothers were a fixture in Memphis and the music world. They have had a location on Beale Street ever since Hal Lansky’s father, Bernard Lansky, founded the store with his brother in 1946 as an army surplus and uniform store. In the early 1950s, when this business dried up, the family turned to men’s fashion.

The story goes that in 1952, Bernard Lansky noticed a young man who repeatedly looked out of his window, but never went inside. Eventually, Bernard Lansky asked the young man, who was Elvis Presley, 17, to come in. According to Bernard Lansky, Elvis told him he was going to buy him back when he had enough money. Bernard Lansky replied, “Elvis, don’t buy me, buy from me!

The family store ended up dressing Elvis throughout his career, including his outfit for his first appearance on the Ed Sullivan show in 1956. The first exchange between Bernard Lansky and Elvis is painted on the windows of the Lansky Brothers store Peabody, showing the pride the family still has in Elvis dress-up.

“We knew all about it,” Julie Lansky said. “During school sharing days my grandpa would come by, we would bring a special visitor from Memphis music history to our schools, which was very cool.”

Julie Lansky grew up in the 80s and 90s and remembers running around the big and department stores for men that her family owned at the time. In 2001, she graduated from college and considered getting into advertising after a singular summer working in the Lansky family stores. Two decades later, Julie Lansky still works at Lansky Brothers, with her father, just as her father worked with his.

“My grandfather taught me the art of sales, how to talk to people, and my dad taught me the trade,” said Julie Lansky. “I did four years of college, but I was educated here at Lansky.”

Lansky’s is a family business. The Lansky Brothers store on Beale Street is temporarily closed and they are still deciding which direction to take, but hope to reopen in the spring as it is Beale’s last family business.

For a while in the 1960s, during urban renewal, the only stores on Beale Street were Lansky’s and A. Schwab. The city tried to buy out Lansky, but the family refused. Hal Lansky remembers that they had lawyers, but he does not recall if they ended up going to court on this matter.

“The urban renewal has really ruined Beale Street,” said Hal Lansky. “They bought all these places and it was empty for years. They tore it down and it was like a ghost town, then in 1980, 1981 Beale Street opened, BB King opened, but they hunted a lot. people from Beale Street. “

The family has never linked the struggles of the 60s and 70s to the struggles of last year due to COVID-19. For them, surviving has never been a choice.

“We just woke up, and we made decisions and we fought the fires the best we could,” said Julie Lansky. “We had no choice not to survive. We don’t have that mindset, we are very focused on our business and staying positive is our priority.”

Despite this, Hal Lansky admits that 2020 was the most difficult year he can remember. They were closed for 52 days. Much of their clientele before the pandemic were guests from out of town in Memphis to visit where Elvis bought his clothes.

And for the most part, those who come to the store to hear about Elvis are from the outside, which Hal Lansky says reflects Memphians general apathy towards Elvis.

“We don’t appreciate what we have. People come from all over the world to come to Memphis to have the Memphis experience. A lot of people here in Memphis laugh at Elvis,” said Hal Lansky. “We have something that people want to experience. I don’t care where you go in the world, if people don’t speak English or whatever, if you say Elvis, that makes them smile big.”

But during the pandemic, Memphians began to show up more frequently, if only because visiting Lansky offered them something to do when most things were closed.

“Since the pandemic, we have become more dependent on our Memphis clientele,” said Julie Lansky. “We are normally used to having people from all over the world walk into our stores every day.”

Unlike 2020, 2021 has been a great year for the Lansky company. And, they always dress musicians, or, as Hal Lansky puts it, “rock stars and want to be rock stars”.

The family still dresses the musicians, with a clientele that includes the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus and Carlos Santana. A list of celebrity sightings at Lansky can be found on his website.

“We are delighted to be here,” said Hal Lansky. “I hope we’ll be here for another 30, 40 years.”

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901-232-6714.