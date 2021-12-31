Megha Kapoor and the rise of the contained head in fashion

What does the appointment of Megha Kapoor as head of Vogue India mean for the magazine and this industry?



The January 2022 issue of Vogue India ushering in a new era, a new chapter, Megha Kapoor begins in her first letter to the editors, as she announces a Vogue reset and plans to lead the magazine in a new direction. Kapoor is the magazine’s new Editorial Content Manager and her appointment has sparked many conversations about the evolution of fashion journalism in the country.

Already on shaky ground after decades of relegation to the entertainment and party pages, writing, covering and reporting on Indian fashion hasn’t really had much time to fully develop, even with the arrival. of titles inherited from overseas during the first decade of the 2000s. Advertisers quickly owned the pages and monthly magazines rarely, if ever, criticized product collections. Then came the slump of the mid-2010s, followed closely by the onslaught of social media, then the Covid pandemic. Not good.

It is in this dismal state for the print media that Kapoor, 35, reaches the top post in Vogue India, notwithstanding the designations. Before moving to Mumbai a few weeks ago, Sydney-based Kapoors had only ties to India. Vogue India over ten years ago, and that she is of Indian descent. A graduate of the University of Melbourne, it was her time to Vogue India which earned him a stint at Vogue Australiafashion department. Since then she has worked as fashion director at the independent Australian publication Oyster magazine, and founded On paper, her own luxury fashion gloss, in 2015.

Six years later, Kapoor is ready to take charge of one of the youngest Vogues worldwide launched in October 2007, Vogue India is about a year away from her 15th birthday. It’s a bit magical for me to be able to engage with India thanks to this opportunity, she said. I think you have to be humble enough to [know] what you understand and don’t understand, and I’m not going to pretend I’m getting all the nuances. That said, there are over 36 million of us who have lived through the immigrant experience, and that doesn’t make us any less Indian. I have a lot to learn and I am excited.

Respond to new demands

His appointment follows VogueGlobal Reorganization of Parent Organizations Conde Nasts reorganizes content strategy, leadership teams and corporate structure. A similar exercise had taken place at The New York Times and the Wall Street newspaper just a few years ago. Gone are the powerful editors of yesteryear; Enter the Content Head, a hybrid entity better placed to respond to new demands from consumers as well as advertisers.

Spreads for the January 2022 edition

The future, says Kapoor, lies in finding a balance between local and global content. For me, this is not a dichotomy. With every project I do, I want to ask myself who the audience is, and if the modern and diverse voices of India are reflected. She mentions the works of modern Indians like photographers Ashish Shah and Bharat Sikka, and adds that while she is loath to criticize what came before, she is eager to evolve local content, talent and imagery for a more 360 ​​degree platform in its outlook and places India on the world map. I’m already working to get Indian designers on Vogue Runway [the titles free app that covers global fashion] to ensure worldwide recognition.

No urban bias?

When I ask her what she thinks about exploring regional Indian languages, she says that she is ready to seize any opportunity to connect with a diverse audience. And while it may take a while before we see fashion magazines offered in Punjabi, Bengali, or Tamil, it’s not as far-fetched a notion as it would have been a few years ago. She wants to represent all of India, not just Delhi and Mumbai, which is encouraging in her intention.

What will be really interesting to see, however, is how well such developing editorial policies will work for advertisers, especially luxury brands, who have become almost owners of the pages of Indian fashion magazines over the past decade. last decade. There is definitely going to be a change, says Kapoor. There will be more editorial solutions, and we may not be so brand-driven. Considering Conde Nasts’ influence in the magazine market, it’s entirely possible that his point of view could be quickly embraced through the titles that still exist, of course.

The author is a New Delhi-based fashion commentator and creative director.