Loose Fits, Western and Y2K Denim dumped on runway in 2021 – Sourcing Journal





After a year of events that rocked the fashion industry, impacting every aspect of the business, from the way it sources fabrics, produces and designs to how and when the collections are presented, it appeared that the denim brands landed halfway through 2021. The fall / winter 2021-2022 collections presented at the start of the year looked at digital storytelling, allowing designers to experiment with visuals and sounds, and relied on qualities such as durability and functionality. which rose to prominence during the pandemic. A nod to workwear and the gorpcore trend for outerwear featured in all men’s collections. Wooyoungmi updated the classic denim work shirt with non-traditional pockets. David Catalan applied a new look to the matching workwear-inspired jackets and bottoms with contrast stitching and cropped, balloon-shaped silhouettes. The function was central to the collection of Levi’s collaborator, Heron Preston. Flame retardant quilted coats, sweatshirts and shirts balance the loose proportions of jeans with utilitarian details like hammer curls. David Catalan

WWD The return of the western was evident on the male and female catwalks. Featured in a multidisciplinary art performance, Virgil Abloh paired dust-washed jeans, enlarged belt loops and cowboy boots in the Louis Vuitton F / W 21-22 collection. Y-Project used metal snaps on jeans to manipulate figures and leggings. Wales Bonner took a polished approach by adding camel-colored brushed twill panels to dark wash jeans. Denim was a natural fit for Victor Li’s line, inspired both by the movie “Brokeback Mountain” and his road trip through Wyoming. Mixed with plaids, postcard prints and photorealistic images of ranchers, Li experimented with denim finishes, offering dark washes, black-and-white tie-dye effects, and ’80s-style bleaching. Victor li

WWD Subversive elements show through. Ripped jeans added a punk touch to Rhude’s collection, while bleached denim adds punch to Dhruv Kapoor’s men’s line. Naturally, R13’s F / W 21-22 rendition of ’90s grunge included destroyed knits, flannel shirts, and vintage denim. A black to gray ombre denim jacket, an oversized sheepskin-lined denim coat, and a black denim jumpsuit added a modern twist to the comeback story. A pair of jeans had a lacing loaded with details at the back. R13

Courtesy Wider proportions, however, became the dominant denim theme on the runway in 2021. Exaggerated silhouettes were a theme of Tanya Taylor’s F / W 21-22 collection, which featured a relaxed, low-rise denim dress with oversized sleeves and a pair of ultra-wide-leg sailor clothing enhanced with gold details. Loose jeans were the basis of MSGM’s Gorpcore F / W 21-22 line for men. The brand carried the comfy look in its Spring / Summer 2023 collection for women, focusing on baggy jeans accented with relaxed thongs and cropped tops. Tanya taylor

WWD In general, the runway looked more like its usual image in the second half of the year, with more brands returning to in-person shows and celebrities filling their first ranks. As the dopamine walk-in closet gains traction, designers have added to their assortment of colorful denim for the Spring / Summer ’23 season. Philipp Plein teamed pastel jeans with skull jumpers adorned with crystals. Marine Serre added depth to denim jeans in pink and purple hues and belted jackets using piece constructions. Loewe’s deconstructed denim jackets and matching balloon hem skirts were shown in indigo and overdyed brown. MSGM

WWD Strong notions of Y2K-inspired denim began to culminate in the S / S ’23 collections. Blumarine’s denim butterfly tops and low rise jeans set the bar high for the nostalgic trend. The Italian brand has also designed slip-on dresses and mini dresses with printed denim rags. Metallic finishes added a glam factor to Genny’s polished dark denim pieces. Meanwhile, crystal-embellished faded jeans, denim shorts and mini dresses from GCDS are bursting with pop princess vibes.

