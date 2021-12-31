Fashion
Best of Denver Fashion 2021
In a year of many ups and downs as we learned to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denver’s fashion has exploded. While many fashion shows, brand launches and events have been canceled or postponed in 2020, this year has introduced a period for local fashion to take shape in person. Many designers and brands have brought their A-game to the Denver fashion scene after taking time in isolation to develop their passion for fashion.
As the New Year dawns, it’s clear Denver fashion is on the horizon. While it’s difficult to predict what 2022 will hold for the fashion industry with the continued spread of COVID-19 and its variants, we have seen immense growth in Denver over the past year. Here are some of the 303 Reviews fashion highlights from 2021.
2 seasons of Denver Fashion Week
Denver Fashion Week returned this year for the summer and fall seasons. The two weeks were marked by three-night events with ready-to-wear, local and sustainable fashion.
The June event took place at Forney Transport Museum and local designers like Machete & Sons,Nicolas antoine, Mona Lucero and more showcased their unique collections. The event brought color, courage and stylish fashion to Denver while bringing people together after a long year without in-person events.
READ: What you missed from Denver Fashion Week 2021
The second Denver Fashion Week was held in November at McNichols Civic Center. What was arguably the best season yet brought incredible fashion to Denver. With unique themes, intricately crafted pieces, and an entire night dedicated to sustainability, the events left the community in awe. Lead, Tokiprism, afta., the sellers of Garage sale and more have brought incredible fashion to the Denver scene.
READ: What you missed Thursday at Denver Fashion Week
READ: Local designers take the stage on second night of Denver Fashion Week
READ: Sustainable fashion lit up Denver Fashion Week Night’s third runway
Increased sustainability practices and initiatives
The fashion industry is a major contributor to waste. Fast fashion has become a term frequently used this year to describe the result of textile waste and the massive use of resources like water. As clothes become fashionable, they are quickly produced and sold just for consumers to wear and throw away after multiple uses.
READ: The evolution of sustainable fashion in Denver
Denver has specifically taken the initiative to improve the fashion industry by investing in sustainable alternatives. Thrift stores and vintage purchases have emerged as a way to transmit clothes to new consumers while avoiding the consequences of fast fashion. Several local storefronts opened this year with sustainability at the forefront, including Collective of the lost room, Yellow morning and the Joint collective society.
READ: The Lost Ladies Brings New Collective to Denver
READ: RiNos The Yellow Morning features one-of-a-kind pieces from the region
READ: Thrifty stylist Tristen Bego launches inclusive boutique The Common Collective Co.
Local models Samantha Joseph and Alicia Myers created Color of Fashion
Samantha joseph and Alicia myers are seasoned models on a national scale. Joseph is the CEO of his own magazine, Northwest Magazine, and has been featured in Forbes, Vogue and Lady Gunn. Myers is the Creative Director of NW Magazine and has posed for publications such as Vogue, Westword, Sheen Magazine, Cosmopolitan and more.
Both created Fashion color, elevate fashion and promote inclusiveness by bridging the gap between diversity and high fashion. The first Color of Fashion show was a two-night event held in Denver in September.
READ: Color of Fashion 2021: transcending runway fashion through diverse representation
Presented in an avant-garde setting at Red line, a local gallery celebrating diversity, The First Night created a platform for designers, models, MUAs and volunteers of color to showcase their work and passions. The second night took place in a serene forest in the Chatfield Farms Denver Botanical Gardens, making it a unique runway celebrating black designers and flawless fashion.
Myers and Joseph expanded their platform to include not only parades, but other events as well. local filmmaker Blake jackson worked with the two to create a film depicting the story of a black model navigating a society that maintains damaging racial norms. Called F / W and pronounced Fall Winter, the film’s premiere at Mirus Art Gallery in early December, the Denver fashion community brought the Denver fashion community together while initiating conversations about racial inequalities in fashion and the conflicts faced by many black designers.
READ: Color of Fashions Premieres F / W with a powerful emotion
Color of Fashions’ position to celebrate the diverse voices and creatives of the fashion industry will continue to evolve and we look forward to seeing the growth the organization will experience in 2022.
Emerging designers
After a year of social isolation and quarantine, many people in Denver have taken the time to focus on creating trendy clothes, accessories and pieces. As a result, new local designers have emerged with their unique contributions to the Denver fashion scene. From Dalton bidula founder of LAW at Dacy moonberg and Reanne Alise Chase founders of GYIDAH creative juices were flowing this year to uplift the fashion scene. Creators love Alexander Gaeta and jasmine lewis showcased several collections in local fashion shows while catalyzing their brand’s growth in the process.
READ: New designer Dacy Luneburg brings African royalty to Denver
READ: Denver Stylist Reanne Alise Chase Upgrades Everyday Fashion
READ: Local designer Dalton Bidula launches unique streetwear brand
Overall, 2021 has been a pivotal year for Denver fashion. While there have been many ups and downs in terms of the pandemic, the community has once again favored in-person catwalks and fashion events. While Denver’s fashion fate in 2022 is still unknown due to the continued spread of COVID-19, one thing is for sure, Mile High City is home to an abundance of talented designers and designers. Each year transcends the last for Denver fashion, and here at Review 303, we expect this trend to continue.
