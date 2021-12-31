Yearender 2021: How the pandemic paved the way for experiential storytelling in fashion

While many fashion designers and brands have had to curb production during multiple lockdowns, many of the old processes, often written in stone, have also undergone a complete overhaul. One of them is the physical fashion show, now replaced by elaborate fashion films and campaigns that go beyond pretty venues and aesthetic style.

Fashion designers are exploring a cinematic approach to their campaigns, investing in bringing cinematic aspects to turn fashion videos into fashion films with story, characters, music and script. Their inspiration? Swim against strict fashion calendars and old digital marketing dictates to deliver experiential storytelling through their campaigns. Not only has this broadened and democratized the reach of fashion, but it also marks a shift in the way these brands communicate with their digital audiences.

And the central stage of their window? Instagram.

From the pro campaign “Locked in Love”.

For professional Aneeth Arora, the first lockdown in 2020 allowed her to change the brand’s earlier rhythm and double the storytelling inspired by the inherent nature of the hand of Indian tailoring practices, says the designer. The campaign for her Spring / Summer collection, ‘Locked in Love’, grew out of Aroras’ own discoveries about what brought her happiness while being locked away at home, documenting the many things many of us love. do, but hardly found the time to.

Locked in Love was the story of all of those people, portrayed through nine characters, locked in their rooms, discovering the things they love to do and also finding a way to share them. The campaign depicts the characters, shot in sets created in the pro studio, baking, reading, sewing to repetitive music chosen to reflect the otherwise mundane character of the lockdown days.

While Arora says she’s not at all for digitizing the collection’s display cases and observes an urge to return to completely physical shows when possible, she also believes that previously it was about ‘a format defined during a fashion week and that you had a space to work with. . But with fashion films, it’s your own expression. You can say what you like and choose to present it however you want. So I think the urge to tell more stories will get even stronger, people will find their individual voices and we will see more and more interesting storytelling in fashion.

Satya Paul’s “Vivadelic” campaign.

Speaking of Instagram’s reign in showcasing collections through fashion films, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Creative Director of Satya Paul, said: Fortunately or unfortunately, Instagram is the most important medium right now. It’s democratic, yes, but it has also clearly changed the way we see communication. With the speed at which Instagram works, you’re as good as your last post, so whatever you do should be relevant too.

Since his appointment to Satya Paul, Singh has revamped the brand’s digital presence through visually captivating stories and campaigns, which the designer says is inspired by the brand’s values ​​and its DNA, things that Mr. Paul had designed in the 80s – to be bold, contemporary and to have a new point of view.

Satya Paul’s “Vivadelic” campaign is a dive into the psychedelic music that emerged in the 1960s, a reimagining of it in contemporary times. Shot in the brand’s factory at night to mimic an underground look, the models groove to the music of the era as well as classical music manipulated to align with the countryside. Singh sees music as essential to generate the desired energy in a campaign.

Speaking of the new format for presenting collections, Singh predicts, videos are more important than shows as they were in the past. This is something that the industry will move more and more into – professional filmmaking in fashion communication. Experiential storytelling evolves the brand’s language in a futuristic and contemporary way.

Torani’s “Jhooley” campaign.

Instagram was where Torani was born three years ago when his first collection sold out within a week after Karan Torani uploaded photos from the set. Since then, the brand has made stories its magnum opus, fashion films being its main medium for presenting new collections. And the designer says he takes his responsibility as an artist just as seriously as his role as a designer:

Design and luxury fashion are not just a way of consumption, they are more of an aspiration. Even though the pandemic has reduced the consumption of Indian clothing, we cannot shirk the responsibility of being artists. Designing is not enough for me, we have to give people experiences.

The campaign of his collection, Jhooley, which takes place in Punjab, is an excursion into the relationship between sisters, a process the designer shares began by documenting real people’s stories. The vision came to life, in the form of a collection and a campaign, with vivid colors and truck art motifs in the rooms, shot in the vast flower fields of the Punjab, as the cast turned swayed to tunes of Punjabi music and Hindi poetry.

I feel like an aspiring director, Torani shares. Our job as designers is to take people and consume them into a universe and make them feel and think something – good, bad, or ugly.

The problem with stories is that their reception is highly subjective. This year, as some stories have flown, some have fallen in the grip of the trolls and the flak. Sabyasachi’s Royal Bengal Mangalsutra campaign was visualized in accordance with the coming-of-age visual storytelling the brand adopted for its collaboration with global retail giant H&M. Of the royalty of models strutting in style havelis in lehengas and saris In front of the playfulness of Sabyasachi Mukherji himself posing in a swimming pool for the campaign (a first for the brand), it left Internet users divided. And so did his mangasutracountryside.

It featured female models dressed in black lingerie and some shirtless male models, posing in intimate positions, something that was meant to “talk about inclusiveness and empowerment.” The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it instead offended part of our society, ”the brand said in a statement before withdrawing the campaign.

On Diwali, when Fabindia, one of India’s oldest fashion and clothing brands, launched a campaign called “Jashn-e-Riwaz,” a “celebration of traditions,” she encountered a Twitter storm of trolls and a trending hashtag – #BoycottFabindia.

He was disfigured for “a deliberate attempt to Abrahamise Hindu festivals,” according to BJP President Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya.

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt to Abrahamise Hindu festivals, featuring models without traditional Hindu outfits, must be denounced. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face the economic costs of such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

Fabindia said the capsule collection was not their Diwali offering, launching another “Jhilmil Si Diwali” campaign shortly after removing “Jashn-e-Riwaz,” which is a phrase in Urdu, a language born in India. .

While there is still a lot to be said, and to be done, about democratic brand storytelling, whatever their nature, it is true that the stories stay with us, even if the collection is not launched. In an era of recurring blockages and the looming gloom of new Covid variants, brands are shifting their marketing strategies toward delivering experiences to the public rather than driving sales.

It’s like Arora says: when my mother made me memorize the capitals of Indian states, I remember her singing it to me, and I remembered it. So, I feel like when you pass something on to someone in a fun way, it sticks with them.

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!