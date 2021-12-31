40 winter maternity dresses to bundle a baby bump

For many expectant mothers, personal style quickly falls by the wayside during pregnancy, not always for lack of effort, but just to get through the woes of the first trimester at the very least. But rather than the default for your cold-weather sweatshirts, stylish winter maternity dresses abound this season whether you’re in your first, second, or third trimester. Of course, there is no shame in wearing what you feel most comfortable in, after all, taking care of yourself is the most important when developing your life on the inside. But for those times when you’re inspired to take loungewear to the next level, cold-weather-ready sweater dresses, long-sleeved silhouettes, turtlenecks, maxi-length styles, and more, feel it! you as effortless as this coordinated tracksuit with an infinitely more refined look.

If you don’t know where to look for stylish maternity dresses for winter, there are, of course, pregnancy specific brands that cater to a growing bump. But they’re not the only ones with great deals. Many of your favorite designers and labels have versatile designs that can adapt to your developing shape.

Layering is also crucial. Some of the most comfortable maternity dresses are maxi models made from soft jersey or cotton. While they can feel a bit bare in the cold, you can pull on your most comfy sweater over it or layer a long-sleeved bodysuit or fitted top underneath, finishing with tights and a warm coat for a comfortable fit. full set. The same goes for shorter, loose hems in lightweight fabrics and festive styles if you are dressing for a holiday event with an insulating layer or two in the mix, as well as suede boots depending on the season you will need. you will feel more comfortable than ever while watching very elegant.

Keep scrolling to find out Vogues edition of 40 warm and elegant winter maternity dresses, from cozy to festive.

The Sweater Dress

The ultimate maternity dress for fall is undoubtedly a knit dress with a luxuriously soft feel, from long loose cardigans to A-line and fitted cuts.

The long-sleeved dress

Long sleeve dresses are a staple for warmth, whether you are looking for a soft jersey style for casual moments or one with cool details like a square neckline or a tie at the waist.

The Maxirobe

A sure-fire way to stay warm in the cold? A maxi dress, whether it’s a hump-cut tank top designed for layering or a ribbed turtleneck that pairs beautifully with boots.

The high-necked dress

Another winter silhouette that is worth adding to your range of maternity dresses is one with a high neckline, whether it’s a high neck or a turtleneck. So look for a style with a comfortable self-tie belt or a more fitted silhouette to hug your figure beautifully when you draw attention to your tummy.

The black dress

Like a versatile LBD, a black maternity dress is a must-have, from midi lengths and asymmetrical necklines to the Seraphines empire waist turtleneck, worn by none other than Duchess Kate Middleton.

The leisure dress

On your more relaxed days, a leisure-inspired maternity dress will look perfect with sneakers, whether it’s a sweatshirt-style silhouette, soft ribbing, or a simple mini line. A in cotton.

Tie and wrap dress

Without a doubt, one of the most stylish ways to show off that bump in the cold is by using a tie or tie waist dress, long sleeves, and lengths that drop below the knee to ensure a warm fit. and comfortable.

The printed dress

While your bravest blooms are undoubtedly tucked away for the colder months, darker-toned flowers, checks, and animal prints feel great in the cold, with many bump-friendly styles available for. to buy.

The Romantic Dress

Embrace a romantic aesthetic during pregnancy this season by opting for flowy dresses detailed with voluminous sleeves, cute smocking and ditzy patterns.

The party dress

If you’re feeling ready to attend a festive night out, capture the holiday cheer in a party-ready maternity gown in rich jewel tones, plush velvet, and shimmering satin.

