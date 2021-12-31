Year in Review: Three Illinois Teams Win Conference Tournament Titles, Multiple Student-Athletes Take All-Big Ten First Team Honors

This has been an eventful year for Illinois sports. Let’s sum up.

1. Athletes have been granted an additional year of eligibility (entire year 2021)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any athlete participating in sports in the 2020-21 school year has been granted an additional year of eligibility.

2. Dozens of Illinis have won First-TeamAll Big-Ten honors (all in 2021)

Several athletes have been recognized by the Big Ten conference. Olivia Howell (track and field / cross country) was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was the first All-Big Ten team in indoor and outdoor track and field. Many other athletes took home All-Big Ten First Team honors including Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn (men’s basketball), Kerby Joseph (football), Megan Cooney (volleyball), Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael Feagles and Jerry Ji (men’s golf), Zeke Clark, Aleks Kovacevic and Siphosothando Montsi (men’s tennis), Jackson Raper (baseball), Jon Davis (cross-country / track and field), Michael Fletcher (men’s gymnastics), Manning Plater (track and field) , Kashief King, Robert Williams, Jason Thormo and Aman Thornton (outdoor athletics) and Kailee Powell (softball).

Dumont de Chassart was named Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Year. Thornton was named the freshman indoor student of the year.

3. COVID-19 continued to affect varsity athletics (throughout 2021)

Although the vaccine is widely available, the Illinois athletics program has been affected by COVID-19. In November, the Illinois wrestling withdrew from the Mountaineer Invitational due to COVID-19, and head football coach Bret Bielema missed the game against Iowa the following week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sporting officials noted that the wrestling team was the first to withdraw from a sporting event since the start of the pandemic. The Illinois men’s basketball has canceled its last game of 2021 against Florida A&M after players from Illinois tested positive for COVID-19.

4. Illinois Men’s Basketball Won Big Ten Tournament (March 14)

It seems like this happened 20 years ago given that 2021 has been a long year, but last March, Illinois won the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament title. The Illini went on to receive a No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament, which marked their first appearance in the competition since 2013, but lost to rival Loyola Chicago in the second round. Illinois was the last seed in 2005 when the team advanced to the national championship game.

5. Opening of Demirjian Park (April 6)

After much waiting, Demirjian Park officially opened in April. The park is home to Illinois football and track and field, and the park hosted the 2021 Big Ten Outdoor Track Championships.

6. Men’s tennis won the Big Ten tournament title (May 2)

This year, Illinois men’s tennis won the Big Ten tournament over Ohio State, 4-3. The title came down to the final game where Zeke Clark defeated Ohio States Kyle Seelig to win the title for Illinois, his first since 2015.

7. Men’s golf won the Big Ten tournament title minutes later (May 2)

Illinois Men’s Golf won the Big Ten tournament in May. The Illini have won the Big Ten for several years in a row, and the 2021 tournament was played on the wire. Illinois won the tournament all at once.

8. The NCAA has finally taken a (small) step towards gender equity

The NCAA has consistently underinvested in women’s sport. Last March, after Oregon girls basketball player Sedona Prince pointed out disparities on her TikTok, the NCAA launched an investigation that found the organization had underinvested in women’s sport. NCAA President Mark Emmert has since announced a few changes, such as moving the two tournaments to the same city and using the March Madness brand for both men’s and women’s tournaments.

9. The men’s and women’s basketball programs have undergone a massive coach overhaul

Both the men’s and women’s basketball programs have had assistant coach reviews this past offseason. Former Illinois women’s basketball coaches Scott Merritt and Vernette Skeete visited Wisconsin and Texas A&M, respectively. Head coach Nancy Fahey has hired Corry Irvin of St. Xavier and Hernando Planells of William Jessup to the coaching staff.

Former men’s basketball assistant coaches Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua left for Kentucky shortly after the basketball season, and Stephen Gentry went to Gonzaga. Geoff Alexander was promoted to assistant coach and head coach Brad Underwood brought Tim Anderson of DePaul and Chester Frazier of Virginia Tech to the coaching staff.

10. Name, image and likeness The legislation has been adopted and promulgated (July 1)

After years of pressure, the NCAA finally allowed players to sign name, image and likeness agreements. The organization, well known for its micromanagement, gave in when a number of states passed NIL laws, and Congress seemed unable and unwilling to act.

Congress still has not passed NIL legislation despite desperate lobbying from the NCAA. The NCAA also lost a Supreme Court case over its monopoly status earlier this year, and the court appears willing to rule in favor of athletes in future cases.

Illinois men’s basketball Kofi Cockburn was suspended for the first three games of the season after selling merchandise in June; it would have been OK if he had done it in July, when Illinois law came into effect.

11. Bobby Roundtree died at the age of 23 (July 16)

Roundtree was an Illinois soccer player who was paralyzed in a boating accident in 2019. He was hoping to replay soccer in Illinois, but sadly passed away in July. The Illinois soccer team honored Roundtree this season by wearing a 97 Strong flag when entering the field this season. Roundtree wore No. 97 for Illinois.

12. The US volleyball team won gold at the Olympics (July 23 to August 8)

Nine former Illini competed in Tokyo. Among them: former Illinois volleyball players Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordyn Poulter, who won gold for the US team. Erin Virtue was the coach of the winning team.

13. Ayo Dosunmu was drafted by the Chicago Bulls (July 29)

Dosunmu was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft as his hometown’s 38th pick, the Chicago Bulls. He is averaging 6.4 points and 18.4 minutes per game, but recently missed some time due to his enrollment in league health and safety protocols.

14.Illinois dazzled at the Paralympic Games (August 24 to September 5)

Former Illini dominated at Paralympic Games: Tatyana McFadden won gold in the universal relay 4 × 100 meters, silver in the 800 meters and bronze in the 5,000 meters.

15. Head football coach Bret Bielema debuts (August 28)

Bielema made his coaching debut in Illinois in August. The event was the first since March 2020 that fans have been able to attend, and the Illini defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 30-22. The team finished 5-7 in the season and narrowly missed a spot for a bowl game.

16. Headwrestling coach Mike Poeta makes his debut (November 6)

Longtime Illinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan announced his retirement in April. Soon after, Illinois hired former Illini wrestler Mike Poeta as their head coach. Illinois are 2-0 with victories over Tennessee-Chattanooga and SIU-Edwardsville (Illinois withdrew from the Mountaineer Invitational and many other games have no team scores).

17. Illinois Volleyball qualified for Sweet 16 (December 4)

Just a few weeks ago, the Illinois women’s volleyball team qualified for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The Illini lost to number 10 Nebraska, who lost to eventual champion Wisconsin. During the tournament, Illinois defeated the 2020 Kentucky National Champion, which marked head coach Chris Tamas’ 100th victory in Illinois.

