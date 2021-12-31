Recycled materials on a wave of second-hand – Sourcing Journal

Despite supply chain disruptions and confusion from Covid-19, sustainability remained a major fashion theme throughout 2021. In fact, as the purchasing power of Generation Z, Generation the more eco-conscious, continued to grow, we saw a slight increase in second-hand shopping and the use of the term “sustainability” increased on product pages. At the same time, however, fast fashion remained extremely popular, and the turnover of products in the sector skyrocketed.

Conflicting behaviors, along with the increased focus on sustainability following the global climate talks in November, have made it difficult for retailers and brands to keep up with changing customer preferences. This is where market intelligence comes in. Retailers with in-depth data and information on how, when and where customers actually spend their money will be most successful in 2022. And based on What we have seen, retailers should anticipate the increased importance of recycled materials, a change in popular keywords and an increase in second-hand shopping as the new year dawns.

Increased importance of recycled materials

Sustainable products are all the rage. In fact, according to The Sustainability EDIT 2021, products listed with sustainable keywords have increased 176% since 2019 and 52% year over year. The initiative also crosses categories, as footwear accounts for 7 percent of new sustainable products for men’s clothing and 3 percent for women’s clothing. To ensure that their assortment meets customer expectations, retailers must use market intelligence to find gaps in competitor’s assortments and fill those gaps when planning their own assortments.

Using market intelligence, brands and retailers can understand which durable items are most popular and therefore have frequent out-of-stock items. They may also find opportunities for product expansion, globally and locally, using this information to penetrate new verticals underserved by other sustainable retailers and marketing them in a way that attracts buyers. sustainable like members of Generation Z.

An evolution of marketing terms

Mentions of “sustainability” have become a constant in retailer-to-consumer communications, increasing 84% in customer emails since 2019. Yet the difficulty comes from How? ‘Or’ What durable items are labeled and if that resonates with the target audience. Currently, “recycled” is the most common keyword in the lists of sustainably labeled products. In fact, our research found that the keyword accounts for 51% of durable products in inventory in the United States, up from 29% in 2019.

Meanwhile, there are other terms that can convey eco-friendly manufacturing details, such as bio-based, net-zero, or climate-friendly, etc. Market intelligence can help brands and retailers determine which keywords benefit competitors and which words can be used to differentiate their offerings for environmentally conscious shoppers. By using less common language on product detail pages and marketing materials, retailers have the opportunity to educate their consumers and showcase their sustainability efforts to build loyalty.

The rise of the flea market

Any stigma once associated with second-hand shopping has all but disintegrated in recent years, with the clothing and apparel resale market expected to be worth at least $ 64 billion by 2024 by some estimates. While retailers once had to worry about the latest styles on resale platforms, today these seemingly obsolete products sell out before they go out of date. For example, we found that 89% of the products available in the second-hand fashion company Vestiaire Collective are less than three months old and only 4% have been listed for more than a year. The trend of second-hand shopping and a new perspective on fashion news offers retailers unique opportunities to adjust their pricing strategies.

With items coming off the shelves of second-hand fashion companies, retailers with second-hand options can be more selective with discounts. By using market intelligence to track competitor prices, these niche retailers can spot pricing opportunities based on the complexity of how assortments align with current trends relative to the competition. Likewise, other retailers can take advantage of this new consumer mindset. For example, with the current supply chain disruptions, market information can help retailers review competitor prices and assortments in order to set the most cost effective price for inventory that arrives after the designated season.

The future is sustainable

While it will take time to reverse the harmful effects of unsustainable practices, there is a strong commitment in the fashion industry to evolve and new approaches are being implemented quickly. As consumers grow more interested in eco-friendly sourcing and second-hand shopping, retailers can make a positive change while continuing to delight customers. The future of fashion is sustainable and profitable if retailers listen to consumer trends and act strategically on market intelligence information.

Juliana Prather is Director of Marketing at Edited, the leader in business intelligence, market strategy and enterprise data. Prior to joining Edited, she was a Senior Consultant at Grant Juerey, where she developed and launched the Strategic Greenhouse. Prather was also Marketing Director of the Marena Group and held senior marketing positions for brands and retailers including Maidenform and Superga.