Belts for men: It is an essential accessory in your wardrobe, see the best choices





No matter what clothing they wear, a belt is an accessory that men cannot do without. This versatile accessory can be paired with just about any type of bottom, from dress pants to jeans.



A belt can be both a style statement and a utilitarian element. Often, adding a belt can raise your fashion quotient by several notches. It is also a utility item that can help hold loose pants in place. This accessory is readily available anywhere – from your neighborhood grooming store to a posh store in a mall. However, in the days of Covid it is safe to pick them up online. The good news is that online ecommerce platforms are full of options. In case you are considering picking one up and want some help from us, here is a selection for you to consider. From leather belts to nylon and canvas belts, Amazon has a number of options.



1) Urban Forest Leather Belt for Men

This leather belt is available in a number of colors and combinations – brown with matte black buckle, gray with black buckle, printed brown and beige. This stylish belt has a minimalist design and therefore stands out. It is also a perfect gift solution for men of all ages and can be given on any occasion, be it Diwali, Birthdays, Dhanteras or Anniversary.



2) Men’s CREATURE Reversible PU Leather Formal Belt

This belt was made from premium vegan leather. Its black and brown hue goes well with any formal or formal wear. This also has a premium chrome buckle. It cannot be dry cleaned. It is also great as a gift.



3) ZORO nylon and canvas unisex belt

For those of you who don't like leather belts, this is a great option. This two-pack is available in 23 different color combinations. Some of the colors include blue and beige, khaki and gray D, green and brown, green and khaki. These belts are antiallergic, anti-friction and quick-drying. It is about 125cm tall, so you can remove the loop and cut it if it is too long for you.



4) Contacts Men’s Genuine Leather Auto Lock Buckle Belt

This leather belt is available in three colors – black, brown and beige. This is a belt with no holes – it comes with a self-locking buckle belt that allows for adjustments for a comfortable fit. It has a removable buckle; you can simply cut to customize the length according to your taste. This belt can be worn as a casual, formal or party outfit.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay on top of the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we can get part of the income when you make a purchase.

