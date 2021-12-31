5 sustainable fashion resolutions to take in 2022

New Years Resolutions aren’t always the most positive things – they’re traditionally centered around ideas like weight loss, and can often suggest that you’re not already great the way you are.

However, stepping into a New Year provides an opportunity to reflect on your life – and perhaps think about the positive changes you can make. Particularly in the aftermath of Cop26 in November 2021, many of us are thinking about how our daily lives can become more sustainable.

The fashion industry is an area of ​​concern for the environment. “We take materials, turn them into clothes and after a short period of time they’re thrown away, and the impact is huge,” says Marilyn Martinez, project manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Fashion Initiative.

“In 2018, the fashion industry accounted for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. It’s too wasteful and polluting to operate in the long term.”

A 2017 report of the foundation discovered that textile production emits 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases per year, which is why they want us to move to a circular economy – “where waste is eliminated, resources are put into circulation and nature is regenerated”.

Martinez would like to see a major overhaul of how the fashion and textile industry works and says, “Brands have to do more than just change a few materials or add a few new options to what they do; it’s about rethinking the whole system. “

These are Martinez’s top resolutions to help you make your fashion choices more sustainable in 2022 – and hopefully help change the industry for the better. Her best advice for long-term sticking? “Think before you buy,” she advises. “There are many services available to expand the use of clothing.”

1. Make more of what you already have

“How can you increase the use of your clothes? Martinez asks. “For example, better care, repair, personalization, sewing.”

2. Go first for “second-hand”

“For fashion to prosper in the future, it must shift to a circular economy designed to eliminate waste, keep products in use and regenerate nature,” suggests Martinez. She recommends thinking about new ways to shop that don’t buy new, like resell or lease options.

3. If you no longer wear it, please make sure it does not go to the landfill.

“Consider reselling, swapping, renting or sharing,” says Martinez. She cites new research from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation “which has shown that business models such as leasing, reselling, repairing and redesigning could be worth $ 700 billion by 2030 and provide one-third of gas reductions to greenhouse effect needed to put the fashion industry on a 1.5 degree. Celsius track “(meaning that global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees, an ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement).

4. Give feedback to brands

“Tell brands how they could improve, give them feedback on design failures or ideas on how to improve your experience,” says Martinez. “More and more customers are asking for better clothing choices and as a result we are seeing huge levels of innovation and growth in circular economy business models.

“Our work shows that resale, rental, repair and remanufacturing have the potential to grow from 3.5% of the global fashion market today to 23% by 2030. Much of this is motivated by brands that want to meet the demands of their customers. “

5. Share all the new ways to access and enjoy fashion

Martinez adds, “The ultimate goal is to create a fashion industry where no matter what choices we make about what to wear, we can have a positive impact. “

