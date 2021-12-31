Fashion
5 sustainable fashion resolutions to take in 2022
New Years Resolutions aren’t always the most positive things – they’re traditionally centered around ideas like weight loss, and can often suggest that you’re not already great the way you are.
However, stepping into a New Year provides an opportunity to reflect on your life – and perhaps think about the positive changes you can make. Particularly in the aftermath of Cop26 in November 2021, many of us are thinking about how our daily lives can become more sustainable.
The fashion industry is an area of concern for the environment. “We take materials, turn them into clothes and after a short period of time they’re thrown away, and the impact is huge,” says Marilyn Martinez, project manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Fashion Initiative.
“In 2018, the fashion industry accounted for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. It’s too wasteful and polluting to operate in the long term.”
A 2017 report of the foundation discovered that textile production emits 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases per year, which is why they want us to move to a circular economy – “where waste is eliminated, resources are put into circulation and nature is regenerated”.
Martinez would like to see a major overhaul of how the fashion and textile industry works and says, “Brands have to do more than just change a few materials or add a few new options to what they do; it’s about rethinking the whole system. “
These are Martinez’s top resolutions to help you make your fashion choices more sustainable in 2022 – and hopefully help change the industry for the better. Her best advice for long-term sticking? “Think before you buy,” she advises. “There are many services available to expand the use of clothing.”
1. Make more of what you already have
“How can you increase the use of your clothes? Martinez asks. “For example, better care, repair, personalization, sewing.”
Read more: Irish designer focusing on ‘zero waste’ designs with upcycling
2. Go first for “second-hand”
“For fashion to prosper in the future, it must shift to a circular economy designed to eliminate waste, keep products in use and regenerate nature,” suggests Martinez. She recommends thinking about new ways to shop that don’t buy new, like resell or lease options.
3. If you no longer wear it, please make sure it does not go to the landfill.
“Consider reselling, swapping, renting or sharing,” says Martinez. She cites new research from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation “which has shown that business models such as leasing, reselling, repairing and redesigning could be worth $ 700 billion by 2030 and provide one-third of gas reductions to greenhouse effect needed to put the fashion industry on a 1.5 degree. Celsius track “(meaning that global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees, an ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement).
Read more: Online Clothing Selling Guide
4. Give feedback to brands
“Tell brands how they could improve, give them feedback on design failures or ideas on how to improve your experience,” says Martinez. “More and more customers are asking for better clothing choices and as a result we are seeing huge levels of innovation and growth in circular economy business models.
“Our work shows that resale, rental, repair and remanufacturing have the potential to grow from 3.5% of the global fashion market today to 23% by 2030. Much of this is motivated by brands that want to meet the demands of their customers. “
5. Share all the new ways to access and enjoy fashion
Martinez adds, “The ultimate goal is to create a fashion industry where no matter what choices we make about what to wear, we can have a positive impact. “
Read more: Short attention spans fuel super fast fashion
Sources
2/ https://www.rte.ie/lifestyle/fashion/2021/1223/1268391-5-sustainable-fashion-resolutions-to-make-in-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collabora[email protected]