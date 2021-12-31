Fashion
A Sneak Peek of a Gentleman’s Wardrobe 7 Must-Haves
Men love fashion, and why not! While some men prefer to keep it classic and minimalist, others don’t hesitate to experiment with current colors, styles and trends. There are several options to explore, from casual to vintage, formal, ethnic and more.
At the same time, there are some essentials that you will always find in a gentlemen’s wardrobe. These style essentials might seem minimalist, but if you have a creative sense of fashion, you can experiment with them multiple times to create your own style statement.
Dear men, the secret has been revealed. Here’s a look at a gentleman’s wardrobe.
A pair of blue jeans
The most common but the most classic you will find it in most men’s wardrobes. Every man needs a good pair of jeans, and you can never go wrong with a classic blue.
A pair of blue denim is the most versatile option in a gentleman’s closet. This is because you can wear it with anything, shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts and so on.
A plain white t-shirt
Another classic option that never goes out of fashion for menswear is a plain white t-shirt. Whether it’s a round neck or a V-neck, a solid white t-shirt is always the trendiest choice you can pair with your jeans, chinos, pants and even sweatpants.
To add more edge to your look, you can wear a leather jacket over the plain white t-shirt. Wear this look to your date or Sunday brunch. We promise that all eyes will be on you.
A straight suit
Men are the most classic in their evening wear, and a straight suit is the best example. This essential workwear is classic, stylish and very elegant.
If you are likely to buy this garment, choose colors like gray or navy blue. Outside of work, you can use this costume for other occasions, as well as a party.
A tuxedo
A gentleman’s wardrobe is incomplete without a tuxedo. In fact, a tuxedo says a lot about class, style and elegance. It is the best thing that you can choose to spruce up your formal look.
You can wear a solid black tuxedo on occasions like weddings, ceremonies and even your office event. This formal outfit will help you make your mark on every occasion you wear it.
A black leather jacket
A classic black leather jacket for men is a must. This ideal garment hardens any look and gives a masculine touch to all your looks.
Whether it’s a biker jacket or a bomber jacket, adding a leather jacket to your collection is a must. Make sure you take good care of your leather jacket after you buy it.
A plain tie
If you are a tie connoisseur, be sure to stack as many colors as possible by purchasing a solid tie. The plain tie is a must-have for men’s wardrobes.
You can match your tie with different evening outfits and in different combinations. Adding a tie to your look accentuates your many style statement.
A trench coat
One of the most stylish clothes that you must add to your wardrobe is a trench coat. This is the most durable item of all the clothing men own.
There are a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors to choose from. A trench coat is versatile, light and practical. You can never go wrong wearing your trench coat with pants or chinos this winter.
To take with
Besides the items listed above, it is also good to have cufflinks, navy chinos, weekend bag, beige pants and others in your collection. Now that you know all about the gentlemanly style, it’s time to shop for these essentials.
